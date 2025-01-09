Good news for students! PM Internship Scheme offers Rs 5,000 monthly stipend

Under this scheme, graduates seeking employment will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000. This program aims to provide them with workplace exposure and skill development opportunities.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 12:22 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 12:22 PM IST

The government has launched a new scheme to support young graduates seeking employment. The main objective of this scheme is to provide employment opportunities to graduates in a competitive job market.

article_image2

Securing jobs in the private sector has become challenging, diminishing job prospects for the current generation. The central government has introduced this initiative to address this issue and assist the current generation in finding employment.

article_image3

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced this scheme, known as the PM Internship Scheme, in last year's budget.

article_image4

This scheme aims to support recent graduates who are actively seeking employment. The Modi government will provide these graduates with a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000.

article_image5

Under this scheme, approximately one crore graduates will receive training in top companies over five years. This training will provide them with workplace experience and enhance their skills, improving their job prospects.

article_image6

Only graduates are eligible to apply for this scheme; current students are not eligible. Children of government employees are not eligible for this scheme.

article_image7

Students who have already obtained degrees from IIT or IIM are also not eligible. This benefit is available to deserving and needy graduates. The application process will begin soon.

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari approves Rs 223 crore for road widening

Union Budget 2025: Modi govt plans overhaul of Income Tax filing rules, report suggests

Modi's Vision and Naidu's Strategy: A ₹2 Lakh Crore Development Bonanza to Propel Andhra Pradesh

Microsoft to invest over Rs 26,000 crore in India for cloud and AI development

India's GDP growth projected to hit four-year-low of 6.4% in FY25, down from 8.2% last year: Govt estimates

Mahakumbh 2025: Digital ‘Khoya-Paya Kendra’ to help visitors with lost items and ghat information

HMPV Virus Impact: Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani suffer $6.1 billion loss; read details

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari approves Rs 223 crore for road widening

Indian Bank recruitment: Get details on how to apply for Authorized Doctor role

How Microsoft’s ‘Google Hack’ is keeping Bing in the game?

