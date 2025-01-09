Good news for students! PM Internship Scheme offers Rs 5,000 monthly stipend

Under this scheme, graduates seeking employment will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000. This program aims to provide them with workplace exposure and skill development opportunities.

The government has launched a new scheme to support young graduates seeking employment. The main objective of this scheme is to provide employment opportunities to graduates in a competitive job market.

Securing jobs in the private sector has become challenging, diminishing job prospects for the current generation. The central government has introduced this initiative to address this issue and assist the current generation in finding employment.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced this scheme, known as the PM Internship Scheme, in last year's budget.

This scheme aims to support recent graduates who are actively seeking employment. The Modi government will provide these graduates with a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000.

Under this scheme, approximately one crore graduates will receive training in top companies over five years. This training will provide them with workplace experience and enhance their skills, improving their job prospects.

Only graduates are eligible to apply for this scheme; current students are not eligible. Children of government employees are not eligible for this scheme.

Students who have already obtained degrees from IIT or IIM are also not eligible. This benefit is available to deserving and needy graduates. The application process will begin soon.

