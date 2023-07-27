Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'What kind of INDIA are you?': S Jaishankar slams Opposition over ruckus in Rajya Sabha

    Jaishankar emphasized that foreign policy is an area where unity should prevail, even if there are debates within the country. He urged for a united front to be displayed outside the country.

    What kind of INDIA are you?': S Jaishankar slams Opposition over ruckus in Rajya Sabha AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 2:50 PM IST

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday (July 27) expressed his disappointment after his statement in Rajya Sabha on India's foreign policy was disrupted due to repeated sloganeering by the Opposition. Slamming the name of the Opposition alliance, Jaishankar said "they claim to be 'INDIA" but were not prepared to listen about India's national interests.

    "If you claim to be 'INDIA' but if you are not prepared to listen to India's national interests, then what kind of India are you," Jaishankar said after the Rajya Sabha session was adjourned.

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    "If you cannot respect President, Vice President, Prime Minister...if you won't allow External Affairs Minister to make a statement in Parliament, then it's a very sorry state of affairs," Jaishankar further said.

    Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, the Foreign Minister highlighted the need to prioritize national interest over political differences during discussions on foreign policy matters. He expressed disappointment over the Opposition's reluctance to acknowledge the successful visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US.

    Jaishankar emphasized that foreign policy is an area where unity should prevail, even if there are debates within the country. He urged for a united front to be displayed outside the country. However, his speech in the Rajya Sabha was marred by disruptions and chaos as NDA MPs chanted "Modi, Modi," and the Opposition countered with "INDIA, INDIA" slogans.

    'Nahi sahega Rajasthan': PM Modi attacks Congress over 'red diary', crimes against women

    Reacting to the protests, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal, expressed regret that politics was interfering with a serious matter related to India's honor and emerging image before the world. He criticized the MPs wearing black clothes, who were protesting over the Manipur situation and demanded a reply from PM Modi. Goyal hoped that there would be a positive change in their approach towards the nation's progress.

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2023, 2:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nahi sahega Rajasthan': PM Modi attacks Congress over 'red diary', crimes against women AJR

    'Nahi sahega Rajasthan': PM Modi attacks Congress over 'red diary', crimes against women

    Urea Gold unveiled: How this fertilizer empowers farmers in poll-bound Rajasthan AJR

    Urea Gold unveiled: How this fertilizer empowers farmers in poll-bound Rajasthan

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN-480 27 July 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN-480 27 July 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Congress government in Karnataka protecting criminals: Union minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar on Udupi incident vkp

    Congress government in Karnataka protecting criminals: Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Udupi incident

    Monsoon session: BJP's Pralhad Joshi slams Oppn INDIA, says, 'wearing black clothes serves no purpose' AJR

    Monsoon session: BJP's Pralhad Joshi slams Oppn INDIA; says 'wearing black clothes serves no purpose'

    Recent Stories

    OMG 2: CBFC adamant on 20 cuts to release film; makers still at odds ATG EAI

    OMG 2: CBFC adamant on 20 cuts to release film; makers still at odds

    10 easy and wholesome breakfast options you can try for busy morning mis

    10 easy and wholesome breakfast options you can try for busy morning

    Ahmedabad to Surat: 7 cities of Gujarat that unveil the state's heritage and modern marvels ATG EAI

    Ahmedabad to Surat: 7 cities of Gujarat that unveil the state's heritage and modern marvels

    OnePlus Open firm teases name of its first folding smartphone launch expected in August gcw

    OnePlus Open? Firm teases name of its first folding smartphone, launch expected in August

    Football Lionel Messi reaches historic milestone, scoring against 100 different opponents osf

    Lionel Messi reaches historic milestone, scoring against 100 different opponents

    Recent Videos

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon
    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media WATCH AJR

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon
    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan AJR

    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan | WATCH

    Video Icon