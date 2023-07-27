'What kind of INDIA are you?': S Jaishankar slams Opposition over ruckus in Rajya Sabha

Jaishankar emphasized that foreign policy is an area where unity should prevail, even if there are debates within the country. He urged for a united front to be displayed outside the country.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday (July 27) expressed his disappointment after his statement in Rajya Sabha on India's foreign policy was disrupted due to repeated sloganeering by the Opposition. Slamming the name of the Opposition alliance, Jaishankar said "they claim to be 'INDIA" but were not prepared to listen about India's national interests.

"If you claim to be 'INDIA' but if you are not prepared to listen to India's national interests, then what kind of India are you," Jaishankar said after the Rajya Sabha session was adjourned.

Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

"If you cannot respect President, Vice President, Prime Minister...if you won't allow External Affairs Minister to make a statement in Parliament, then it's a very sorry state of affairs," Jaishankar further said.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, the Foreign Minister highlighted the need to prioritize national interest over political differences during discussions on foreign policy matters. He expressed disappointment over the Opposition's reluctance to acknowledge the successful visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US.

Jaishankar emphasized that foreign policy is an area where unity should prevail, even if there are debates within the country. He urged for a united front to be displayed outside the country. However, his speech in the Rajya Sabha was marred by disruptions and chaos as NDA MPs chanted "Modi, Modi," and the Opposition countered with "INDIA, INDIA" slogans.

'Nahi sahega Rajasthan': PM Modi attacks Congress over 'red diary', crimes against women

Reacting to the protests, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal, expressed regret that politics was interfering with a serious matter related to India's honor and emerging image before the world. He criticized the MPs wearing black clothes, who were protesting over the Manipur situation and demanded a reply from PM Modi. Goyal hoped that there would be a positive change in their approach towards the nation's progress.