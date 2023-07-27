'Nahi sahega Rajasthan': PM Modi attacks Congress over 'red diary', crimes against women

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    According to reports, sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha claimed to possess a "red diary" containing details of financial irregularities involving Chief Minister Gehlot and others. Gehlot had removed Gudha from his position after he criticized the government in the Assembly over crimes against women.

    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 1:56 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (July 27) launced a scathing attack on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a public gathering in Sikar. Referring to the recent "red diary" episode, PM Modi accused the Congress of running a 'loot ki dukaan' (shop of plunder) in the state.

    He rallied the people of Rajasthan with the slogan 'Nahi Sahega Rajasthan' (Rajasthan won't tolerate) and asserted that atrocities against women will not be tolerated. PM Modi alleged that the Congress' misdeeds were recorded in the infamous red diary.

    According to reports, sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha claimed to possess a "red diary" containing details of financial irregularities involving Chief Minister Gehlot and others. Gehlot had removed Gudha from his position after he criticized the government in the Assembly over crimes against women. The accusations have added fuel to the ongoing political storm in Rajasthan.

    During a public gathering in Sikar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took aim at the Congress government, accusing them of obstructing development works in Rajasthan. Despite the central government granting over Rs 1.5 lakh crore to the state, PM Modi lamented the hurdles created by the ruling party, hindering progress.

    Mocking the name of the Opposition alliance, PM Modi criticized their attempt to camouflage their past actions under the label of "INDIA." He questioned their commitment to the country, pointing out instances of seeking foreign interference. Drawing parallels with historical slogans like "Indira is India," he suggested that such arrogance had led to their downfall in the past.

    Reaching out to the farming community, PM Modi emphasized the government's unwavering support for farmers, as he inaugurated multiple welfare projects in poll-bound Rajasthan. The event showcased the administration's dedication to the well-being and progress of farmers across the country.

    Speaking at a gathering in Sikar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated a government that truly empathizes with farmers. He emphasized that, after decades since Independence, the current administration understands and acknowledges the struggles and concerns of farmers, leading to continuous decisions in their favor over the last nine years.

    As a testament to the government's commitment to farmers, PM Modi released approximately Rs 17,000 crore as the 14th instalment to 8.5 crore farmer beneficiaries under the PM-KISAN scheme. The event also witnessed the dedication of 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSK) to the nation and the launch of the "Urea Gold" scheme.

    The gathering marked a significant milestone in the government's efforts to empower farmers and uplift rural India through comprehensive development projects and targeted schemes.

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2023, 1:56 PM IST
