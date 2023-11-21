What is an endoscopic camera? Understanding its vital role in monitoring trapped workers in Uttarakhand

Traditionally used by medical professionals to examine internal organs, joints, and cavities, this advanced tool, often incorporating 'chip-on-tip' technology, allows for intricate visualization with LEDs illuminating the targeted area for precise imaging.

Trapped for over a week in the collapsed tunnel in Uttarakhand, the 41 workers received a glimmer of hope with the release of the first-ever video footage from inside the structure. For families enduring an agonizing wait, the visuals provided a sense of relief as they witnessed workers clad in yellow and white helmets, exchanging words and receiving essential supplies through the newly established food pipeline.

Captured through the innovative use of an endoscopic camera, the footage showcased workers receiving food items through the 6-inch pipeline. An endoscopic camera, primarily recognized for its application in minimally invasive medical procedures within the human body, proves to be a technically demanding device.

The cutting-edge endoscopic camera operates by capturing visuals transmitted to a medical-grade screen or stereoscopic viewing console. In this rescue operation, a flexi camera, adaptable to the shape of the pipeline, facilitated efficient transmission of visuals. Its miniature structure enabled easy threading through the narrow pipeline opening, aiding officials in examining the tunnel's interior.

This technological innovation not only served as a means to send essential supplies but also holds promise in assessing the conditions within the confined space. As the 6-inch pipeline continues to deliver necessities, the endoscopic camera stands as a beacon of hope, offering insights crucial for ongoing rescue efforts in Uttarakhand.