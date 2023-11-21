Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    What is an endoscopic camera? Understanding its vital role in monitoring trapped workers in Uttarakhand

    Traditionally used by medical professionals to examine internal organs, joints, and cavities, this advanced tool, often incorporating 'chip-on-tip' technology, allows for intricate visualization with LEDs illuminating the targeted area for precise imaging.

    What is an endoscopic camera? Understanding its vital role in monitoring trapped workers in Uttarakhand AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 11:08 AM IST

    Trapped for over a week in the collapsed tunnel in Uttarakhand, the 41 workers received a glimmer of hope with the release of the first-ever video footage from inside the structure. For families enduring an agonizing wait, the visuals provided a sense of relief as they witnessed workers clad in yellow and white helmets, exchanging words and receiving essential supplies through the newly established food pipeline.

    Captured through the innovative use of an endoscopic camera, the footage showcased workers receiving food items through the 6-inch pipeline. An endoscopic camera, primarily recognized for its application in minimally invasive medical procedures within the human body, proves to be a technically demanding device.

    ICMR reveals COVID-19 vaccination did not increase risk of sudden deaths in young adults; check details

    Traditionally used by medical professionals to examine internal organs, joints, and cavities, this advanced tool, often incorporating 'chip-on-tip' technology, allows for intricate visualization with LEDs illuminating the targeted area for precise imaging.

    The cutting-edge endoscopic camera operates by capturing visuals transmitted to a medical-grade screen or stereoscopic viewing console. In this rescue operation, a flexi camera, adaptable to the shape of the pipeline, facilitated efficient transmission of visuals. Its miniature structure enabled easy threading through the narrow pipeline opening, aiding officials in examining the tunnel's interior.

    'Yeh kab hua?': BJP reacts to Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Rahul Gandhi died for country' gaffe

    This technological innovation not only served as a means to send essential supplies but also holds promise in assessing the conditions within the confined space. As the 6-inch pipeline continues to deliver necessities, the endoscopic camera stands as a beacon of hope, offering insights crucial for ongoing rescue efforts in Uttarakhand.

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2023, 11:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Man arrested for attacking woman agriculture officer in Palakkad rkn

    Kerala: Man arrested for attacking woman agriculture officer in Palakkad

    Karnataka govt considers metro expansion with integrated elevated roads proposed by DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Karnataka govt considers metro expansion with integrated elevated roads proposed by DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-390 November 21 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-390 November 21 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Karnataka: Hampi's Virupaksha Temple clerk suspended over alleged pillar damage; check details vkp

    Karnataka: Hampi’s Virupaksha Temple clerk suspended over alleged pillar damage; check details

    ICMR study reveals Covid vaccination did not increase risk of sudden deaths in young adults AJR

    ICMR reveals COVID-19 vaccination did not increase risk of sudden deaths in young adults; check details

    Recent Stories

    UK PM Rishi Sunak reportedly said just let people die COVID probe panel finds gcw

    UK PM Rishi Sunak reportedly said 'just let people die', COVID probe panel finds

    Kerala: Man arrested for attacking woman agriculture officer in Palakkad rkn

    Kerala: Man arrested for attacking woman agriculture officer in Palakkad

    Karnataka govt considers metro expansion with integrated elevated roads proposed by DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Karnataka govt considers metro expansion with integrated elevated roads proposed by DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande on Sushant Singh Rajput's death says, 'Main Toh Funeral Pe Bhi Nahi Gayi' RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande on Sushant Singh Rajput's death says, 'Main Toh Funeral Pe Bhi Nahi Gayi'

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-390 November 21 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-390 November 21 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon