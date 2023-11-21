Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ICMR reveals COVID-19 vaccination did not increase risk of sudden deaths in young adults; check details

    Contrary to prevailing assumptions, the study disclosed that receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine did not increase but rather reduced the likelihood of unexplained sudden deaths.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 10:08 AM IST

    In a significant development, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday (November 21) squashed concerns by affirming that COVID-19 vaccinations do not elevate the risk of unexplained sudden deaths among young adults in India. Addressing widespread apprehensions, the ICMR underscored that factors such as prior COVID-19 hospitalization, a family history of sudden deaths, and certain lifestyle behaviors play a more significant role in the occurrence of unexplained sudden deaths.

    "In response to anecdotal reports associating sudden unexplained deaths among seemingly healthy young adults in India with COVID-19 infection or vaccination, we conducted a comprehensive multicentric matched case–control study to determine the factors associated with such deaths in individuals aged 18-45 years," the ICMR said.

    Contrary to prevailing assumptions, the study disclosed that receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine did not increase but rather reduced the likelihood of unexplained sudden deaths.

    "As per our findings, the receipt of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine actually lowered the odds for unexplained sudden death. Conversely, past COVID-19 hospitalization, a family history of sudden deaths, binge drinking within 48 hours prior to the incident, recreational drug use, and engaging in vigorous physical activity within 48 hours before the event were positively associated with such occurrences. Moreover, the administration of two vaccine doses further decreased the odds of unexplained sudden deaths," the study reported.

