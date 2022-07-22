Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What is African Swine Flu, cases reported in Kerala's Wayanad; know everything about it

    It is a highly contagious viral infection that affects both domestic and wild pigs. The disease has a 100 per cent of mortality rate.

    What is African Swine Flu, cases reported in Kerala's Wayanad; know everything about it - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Wayanad, First Published Jul 22, 2022, 12:41 PM IST

    The National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal examined the pig blood samples.

    After confirming the infection, the state health department issued orders to cull 300 pigs from all adjacent farms to contain the infection. According to the guidelines, all pigs within a one-kilometre radius of the disease's epicentre must be culled if there are reports of African Swine Fever (ASF).

    The state government has stated that it is taking all precautions to prevent the spread of the highly contagious disease, reported earlier this month in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and a few northeastern states.

    Know about the African Swine fever
    It is a highly contagious viral infection that affects both domestic and wild pigs. The disease has a 100 per cent mortality rate, and while it does not pose an immediate threat to humans, it significantly impacts the farming economy.

    The main symptom is blue-purple cyanosis of the snout, ears, tail, and lower legs, as well as a high fever and heavy discharge from the eyes and nose.

    The virus is resistant to all environments and can survive on surfaces such as clothing, shoes, and furniture. The virus can infect all cold-pressed products from pig meat, such as bacon, sausages, and ham.

    It poses no risk to human health but has disastrous consequences for pig populations and the farming economy. There is currently no effective ASF vaccine.

    The virus is extremely resistant to the environment, which means it can live on clothes, boots, wheels, and other materials. It can also live in pork products such as ham, sausages, and bacon. As a result, if adequate measures are not taken, human behaviour can play a significant role in the spread of this pig disease across borders.

    Pig farming is a profitable business in India, with more than 70 per cent of piggeries classified as small-scale, low-input industries. Most semi-commercial piggeries are located in Kerala, Punjab, and Goa.

    Furthermore, pork is a primary source of protein, accounting for more than 35 per cent of global meat consumption. Following this, ASF poses a significant threat to global food security.

    Also Read: New flu virus strain with pandemic potential found in China by researchers

    Also Read: WHO: Coronavirus (COVID-19) '10 times deadlier' than swine flu

    Also Read: Coronavirus awareness: Viral 'bhajan' on Covid-19 has netizens in splits

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2022, 12:41 PM IST
