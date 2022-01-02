  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    West Bengal shuts schools, gyms, spas, salons from January 3; offices to work at 50% capacity

    Following in the footsteps of Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, a night curfew has been imposed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. During this time, only essential and emergency services are permitted to operate.

    West Bengal shuts schools spas salons offices to work at 50 per cent capacity gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published Jan 2, 2022, 4:21 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In the wake of a concerning spike in daily cases, including those of the Omicron variety, Bengal re-imposed several Covid restrictions on Sunday, including halting schools and colleges and banning attendance at private and government offices at 50%. Following in the footsteps of Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, a night curfew has been imposed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. During this time, only essential and emergency services are permitted to operate.

    Schools, colleges, and universities throughout Bengal, as well as swimming pools, gyms, spas and beauty salons, and wellness centres, will be closed beginning Monday. Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi stated, "Government and private offices can run at 50% capacity, with all administrative meetings to be done remotely." Working from home will be promoted to the greatest extent possible.

    Kolkata Metro services will be limited to 50% capacity, and local trains would only be able to run till 7 p.m. Long-distance trains, on the other hand, will be permitted to operate routinely. Up to 10 p.m., cinema halls, restaurants, and pubs can operate at 50% capacity. Malls can remain open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but crowds must be at least 50%. Weddings and other social, religious, and cultural events will be limited to 50 people, while funerals and burials will be limited to 20.

    Also Read | Karnataka govt to bring more 'tough' rules, warns of lockdown if daily cases goes up above 5% in Bengaluru

    On Saturday, the state recorded 4,512 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of active cases in the state to 13,300, third most in the country after Maharashtra and Kerala. The Bengal government decided earlier this week to temporarily halt all direct flights from the United Kingdom to Kolkata, effective January 3, due to an increase in coronavirus cases.

    Also Read | 'COVID cases increasing rapidly, no need to panic': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on rising cases

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2022, 4:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Madhya Pradesh bus driver gets 190 years in jail for crash that killed 22 gcw

    Madhya Pradesh bus driver gets 190 years in jail for crash that killed 22

    Bengaluru to face power cuts for next two days; these areas to be impacted-ycb

    Bengaluru to face power cuts for next two days; these areas to be impacted

    Want to book COVID vaccine slot for under 18 beneficiaries step by step guide gcw

    Want to book COVID vaccine slot for under-18 beneficiaries? Here's a step-by-step guide

    Karnataka govt to bring more 'tough' rules, warns of lockdown if daily cases goes up above 5% in Bengaluru-ycb

    Karnataka govt to bring more 'tough' rules, warns of lockdown if daily cases goes up above 5% in Bengaluru

    PM Modi lays foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University ahead of UP Election 2022-dnm

    PM Modi lays foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University ahead of UP Election 2022

    Recent Stories

    Madhya Pradesh bus driver gets 190 years in jail for crash that killed 22 gcw

    Madhya Pradesh bus driver gets 190 years in jail for crash that killed 22

    Polish chess player Pawel Teclaf becomes overnight sensation, but not for chess, for falling off chair-dnm

    Polish chess player Pawel Teclaf becomes overnight sensation, but not for chess, for falling off chair

    Shah Rukh Khan means trust Egypt travel agent says RCB

    Shah Rukh Khan means trust; 'Pay later, you are from the country of Khan, I trust you': Egyptian travel agent

    Skoda to kickstart 2022 with launch of face lifted Kodiaq on January 14 Details inside gcw

    Skoda to kickstart 2022 with launch of face lifted Kodiaq on January 14; Details inside

    Bengaluru to face power cuts for next two days; these areas to be impacted-ycb

    Bengaluru to face power cuts for next two days; these areas to be impacted

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

    India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

    Video Icon
    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    Video Icon
    Colorado wildfires Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread state of emergency declared

    Colorado wildfires: Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread; state of emergency declared

    Video Icon