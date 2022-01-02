  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka govt to bring more 'tough' rules, warns of lockdown if daily cases goes up above 5% in Bengaluru

    As Bengaluru has seen a spike in Covid infection, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with the health minister, revenue minister and health officials. After the meeting, revenue minister R Ashoka said the government will come up with more tough rules and hinted at lockdown in case the daily Covid positivity rate breaches 5%.

    Karnataka govt to bring more 'tough' rules, warns of lockdown if daily cases goes up above 5% in Bengaluru-ycb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jan 2, 2022, 3:07 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Karnataka government is all set to bring more tough rules as Covid cases seem to be spiking. With Bengaluru registering over 800 cases on a Saturday, CM Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with the revenue minister, health minister and officials from the health department. Following the meeting, revenue minister R Ashoka said that if people take the rules for granted and if daily positivity rate goes up to 5%, the government will consider a lockdown of that particular district.

    Speaking to reporters, he added further that Delhi and West Bengal are on the verge of lockdown as cases are rapidly increasing by the day. Appealing to state residents not to let the situation go out of control like it happened in Mumbai last time during Covid second wave, he asked everyone to follow Covid guidelines.

    Health commissioner Randeep Dev said that the cases are high but it is not alarming. He said that there would be another meeting on January 6 and suggestions from the technical expert committee will be sought on the next course of action.

    On Saturday, Bengaluru reported 810 new cases and two Covid deaths. Following the spike in cases from the last few days, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has put containment zones in cluster areas. At present there are 110 containment areas in Bengaluru municipality.

    The government has already taken a number of measures like screening of passengers at airport and railway stations. This apart, travelers from Maharashtra and Kerala have been ordered to mandatorily provide the latest RT-PCR report. And after their arrival in Karnataka, they must undergo home or institutional quarantine. Upon testing positive, they will have to undergo treatment. 

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2022, 3:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi lays foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University ahead of UP Election 2022-dnm

    PM Modi lays foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University ahead of UP Election 2022

    Over 1 dot 12 lakh devotees visit Ayodhya Ram Lalla to seek blessings on New Year gcw

    Over 1.12 lakh devotees visit Ayodhya's Ram Lalla to seek blessings on New Year

    13 students test positive for COVID-19 in J&K university, campus shut - ADT

    13 students test positive for COVID-19 in J&K university, campus shut

    Is Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar richer than him? Details inside - ADT

    Is Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar richer than him? Details inside

    Uttarakhand 85 students isolated after COVID positive in Nainital; being treated in school-dnm

    Uttarakhand: 85 students isolated after COVID positive in Nainital; being treated in school

    Recent Stories

    Here what happened when Nora Fatehi kissed Guru Randhawa; take a look RCB

    Here's what happened when Nora Fatehi kissed Guru Randhawa; take a look

    WhatsApp bans 17 dot 5 lakh accounts in India in November 2021 reveals compliance report gcw

    WhatsApp bans 17.5 lakh accounts in India in November 2021, reveals compliance report

    PM Modi lays foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University ahead of UP Election 2022-dnm

    PM Modi lays foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University ahead of UP Election 2022

    Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika calls Anushka Sharma Mumma-ayh

    Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika calls Anushka Sharma 'Mumma'

    Over 1 dot 12 lakh devotees visit Ayodhya Ram Lalla to seek blessings on New Year gcw

    Over 1.12 lakh devotees visit Ayodhya's Ram Lalla to seek blessings on New Year

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

    India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

    Video Icon
    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    Video Icon
    Colorado wildfires Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread state of emergency declared

    Colorado wildfires: Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread; state of emergency declared

    Video Icon