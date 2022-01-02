Karnataka govt to bring more 'tough' rules, warns of lockdown if daily cases goes up above 5% in Bengaluru

As Bengaluru has seen a spike in Covid infection, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with the health minister, revenue minister and health officials. After the meeting, revenue minister R Ashoka said the government will come up with more tough rules and hinted at lockdown in case the daily Covid positivity rate breaches 5%.

Karnataka government is all set to bring more tough rules as Covid cases seem to be spiking. With Bengaluru registering over 800 cases on a Saturday, CM Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with the revenue minister, health minister and officials from the health department. Following the meeting, revenue minister R Ashoka said that if people take the rules for granted and if daily positivity rate goes up to 5%, the government will consider a lockdown of that particular district.

Speaking to reporters, he added further that Delhi and West Bengal are on the verge of lockdown as cases are rapidly increasing by the day. Appealing to state residents not to let the situation go out of control like it happened in Mumbai last time during Covid second wave, he asked everyone to follow Covid guidelines.

Health commissioner Randeep Dev said that the cases are high but it is not alarming. He said that there would be another meeting on January 6 and suggestions from the technical expert committee will be sought on the next course of action.

On Saturday, Bengaluru reported 810 new cases and two Covid deaths. Following the spike in cases from the last few days, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has put containment zones in cluster areas. At present there are 110 containment areas in Bengaluru municipality.

The government has already taken a number of measures like screening of passengers at airport and railway stations. This apart, travelers from Maharashtra and Kerala have been ordered to mandatorily provide the latest RT-PCR report. And after their arrival in Karnataka, they must undergo home or institutional quarantine. Upon testing positive, they will have to undergo treatment.