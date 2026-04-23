Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared the 'sun of the TMC's corruption and hooliganism has set' after the first phase of West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with a high voter turnout of 91.83%, according to the Election Commission.

As the first phase of polling in West Bengal concluded, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday stepped up his attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), sharing a symbolic video of a sunset to suggest that the party's "time of corruption and hooliganism has set."

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Sharing a post on X along with a sunset video, Shah wrote, "The sun of the TMC's corruption and hooliganism has set." He also posted the message in Bengali.

High Voter Turnout Marks Phase 1

The statement comes amid the conclusion of voting in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, which saw high voter participation across several constituencies.

Polling for the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.83 per cent in Phase I polling, according to the latest data by the Election Commission of India.

The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said that the Commission salutes each voter of both states for coming out in large numbers to take part in the Democracy festival. "Highest ever percentage of polling in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu since Independence, ECI salutes each voter of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu," CEC Gyanesh Kumar said.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 85.2 per cent. The numbers reflect an overwhelming voter turnout across districts, reinforcing both states' consistent trend of high electoral participation.

By-Election Turnout in Other States

Meanwhile, in the by-elections, the Umreth constituency in Gujarat recorded a voter turnout of 58.59%. Whereas, in Maharashtra, Rahuri saw 54.96% polling, and Baramati reported a turnout at 56.72%.

Upcoming Phases and Vote Counting

Polling in the remaining 142 constituencies in West Bengal is slated for May 29, and counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)