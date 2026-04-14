The ECI announced 2,926 candidates for the two-phase West Bengal Assembly polls on April 23 and 29. Amidst election preparations, Union Minister Amit Shah targeted the TMC government, warning its 'goons' and criticising CM Mamata Banerjee.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced that a total of 2,926 candidates are in the fray for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, as per the official press note. Polling will be held in two phases in West Bengal on April 23 and 29, and the results of the assembly polls will be announced on May 4.

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Election Details and Candidate List

After the final list was prepared, 1,478 candidates are contesting in Phase I across 152 constituencies, while 1,448 candidates are in the race for Phase II covering 142 constituencies.

According to a press note released on Tuesday, the last date for filing nominations for West Bengal (Phase II) was April 9. The scrutiny of nominations took place on April 10, and candidates were allowed to withdraw their nominations until April 13, 3:00 PM.

The Election Commission has directed Returning Officers to publish the final list of candidates in the official gazette. They have also been instructed to securely store all election-related documents, including nomination papers, in sealed envelopes. Additionally, ballot papers for EVMs will include coloured photographs of candidates along with key details like serial number and symbol to make it easier for voters to identify them.

Political Battle Heats Up

West Bengal will witness a high-voltage clash between the incumbent TMC, looking for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP is aiming to form a government after making a mark in the last polls

Amit Shah Slams TMC Government

A day earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Trinamool Congress government over infiltration and said a BJP government in West Bengal will hand over the required land to complete fencing with Bangladesh. Addressing rallies in the poll-bound state, he also warned "goons of TMC not to step out of their homes" during voting.

"I am warning all the goons of TMC not to step out of their homes; otherwise, after 5 May, you're done for," he said. "I was listening to a speech by Didi (West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee). She was attempting to intimidate the majority community of this region. She claimed that if the TMC ceases to exist, the very existence of the majority community would be at stake. We have been living here for centuries. Who are you to try and intimidate us? Riots broke out in Murshidabad under your rule. Where were you then?" he asked.