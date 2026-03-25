An all-party meeting on the West Asia crisis saw the government assure on energy security. While Minister Kiren Rijiju said the opposition pledged support, parties like AAP and Samajwadi Party expressed dissatisfaction with the government's replies.

An all-party meeting was held here on Wednesday on the West Asia crisis, with the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stating later that the opposition parties have assured that they will stand with the government in all the steps it takes to deal with the situation created by energy supply constraints. Opposition parties differed in their views about the meeting with AAP and Samajwadi Party, expressing dissatisfaction over the replies given by the government.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Govt claims consensus, opposition support

Rijiju said later that the government gave adequate information to the queries of opposition members. "An all-party meeting was called by the government on the West Asia situation. I want to thank all the members of all parties who participated in the meeting. All the opposition leaders' questions and queries were answered by the government. All the opposition parties have assured us that they will stand with the government in all the steps the government takes according to the situation," he said.

The Minister said that Opposition members asked many questions about how the situation in West Asia, arising from the conflict between Israel-US and the United States, will impact India, and what steps the government has taken for the people.

"Everyone attended and participated well. All party leaders shared information and expressed their concerns on behalf of their respective parties...the government responded comprehensively and thoroughly. I feel satisfied in telling you that the government has answered all the questions asked by the entire opposition. Finally, all the opposition colleagues have said that in this hour of crisis, whatever decision the government takes, whatever steps it takes according to the prevailing situation, everyone will support it unitedly," he said

"I believe that whatever was demanded by the opposition that such information should be given, the government has given adequate information today," he added.

Rijiju referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks in the two Houses of Parliament and said he made an appeal to rise to meet collectively to meet any challenge.

"From the government's side, all the queries and all the confusion, whatever was there, all were clearly explained by the government. The opposition parties at the end of the meeting stated, which is very important, that they thank the government for calling this all-party meeting. They also asserted that in such a difficult, challenging situation, we'll all have to stand together," he said

"I think the opposition party has displayed a maturity in expressing at the end of the meeting, that in any challenging situation, they will stand with the steps taken by the government," he said

Rijiju said many members wanted to know the details of the gas and petroleum supply through the Strait of Hormuz, and they were all satisfied that India secured four ships already. "So the opposition members were satisfied with the effort made by the government"

Opposition's varied reactions

He said representatives from all parties participated in the meeting except for Trinamool Congress. "I requested twice but they said they wouldn't attend because they were travelling elsewhere. Perhaps to West Bengal or somewhere else, but they said they wouldn't attend. However, the entire political spectrum, including all the other major opposition parties and those in favour, participated in the all-party meeting... I believe that after the detailed information and answers to the questions the government provided today at this all-party meeting, I believe the opposition will also stand together in times of crisis... In a way, I also saw a sense of solidarity from all opposition parties," he said.

Govt assurances acknowledged

LJP(Ram Vilas) MP Arun Bharti said the government informed the meeting that it is taking all necessary steps to deal with energy supply constraints due the West Asia crisis. "Considering the war situation in West Asia, the government has assured its citizens and opposition parties that it is doing whatever preparations are needed in this situation... The government is vigilant and is firmly making its preparations so that its citizens do not face any hardship," he said.

BJD MP Sasmit Patra said the primary briefing was about the energy situation, the conflict as it exists and what has been the context of it. "And where is it, where is India in this entire context? How is India prepared, especially with relating to energy crisis and whether there is an energy crisis? And second, how is India positioned geopolitically in the diplomatic front? So the government clarified and placed on record about on the geopolitics and the diplomacy," he said.

Patra said there were several questions from the floor leaders. "They were also addressed on one part by EAM, Dr S Jaishankar, and one part by Hardeep Singh Puri ji. As far as energy sufficiency and energy availability is concerned, detailed information was provided in terms of how India has the necessary energy, has the necessary oil, LNG, PNG availability, and on side of external affairs, how India is handling this situation in the West Asia, diaspora and their security, and also relating to how India is positioned to take things forward from here," he said.

"So I believe all the floor leaders there were reasonably reassured with the views of the government. I think there is a common consensus among the parliamentarians and the political community here that we are all together in this work to ensure that India emerges unscathed," he added.

Dissatisfaction over govt replies

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the government responded in its own way to queries from opposition members. "We have registered our concerns. The first concern was that the entire country is standing in line for gas cylinders... There is a situation of confusion and panic among the people. On this, the government's stance was that we are producing 60% of LPG domestically, and there will be no shortage of gas, we also have reserves of oil... Overall, the questions we raised about why we needed to get involved in this war, why the Prime Minister went on a trip two days before the war, or why Pakistan is acting as a mediator, etc., the government responded in its own way," he said.

Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav said the government did not give satisfactory answers. "In the meeting, opposition parties have raised questions. No specific satisfactory answers to the opposition's questions have been given from the government's side... The Samajwadi Party raised all issues in the national interest, which included questions on the country's honour and the shortage of LPG," he said.

CPI MP John Brittas said opposition members highlighted concerns about the government's response to developments in Iran and broader regional tensions, along with potential impacts on LPG, CNG, and crude oil availability in India. He added that the government maintained it was actively engaged, assured sufficient fuel supplies, and expressed hope for an early end to the conflict.

BJP MP Brij Lal criticised some opposition parties for not attending the meeting in full strength, alleging that certain leaders prefer public narratives over constructive engagement in formal discussions.

Inside the meeting: Briefings and key issues

According to sources, a detailed presentation was given at the all-party meeting by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, followed by remarks from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The sources said the government highlighted that energy security remains stable, with adequate availability of crude oil, LPG and other essential supplies, and that India's strong refining capacity will ensure continued supply, including fertilisers, with shipments already arriving. Four have arrived, and more are expected.

Opposition leaders flagged Pakistan's push to mediate in the conflict, to which the government replied that such references are not new.

The government, as per sources, emphasised its proactive diplomatic outreach, noting that New Delhi is in touch with all sides and "taking everyone on board," while maintaining that ships are coming and supply lines remain active, making it a diplomatic success for the country.

On the safety front, the government noted that Indian embassies are actively assisting citizens. It said that evacuation plans are in place, with people's safety being the top priority.

Addressing security concerns, including reports of submarine activity near Sri Lanka, it was clarified that had there been any threat, it would have been handled decisively.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also raised issues concerning Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, with the government noting that as soon as channels reopened, diplomatic outreach was undertaken.

The government said that despite uncertainties around the duration of the conflict, India is prepared, engaged at all levels, prioritising its people, and confident of weathering the situation through coordinated diplomatic, strategic and economic efforts.

List of attendees

The meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was attended by several opposition leaders. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were also among those present at the meeting.

Congress leaders Mukul Wasnik and Tariq Anwar, Samajwadi Party leaders Dharmendra Yadav, and Javed Ali, CPI(M)'s John Brittas, LJP's Arun Bharti, DMK leader P Wilson and AAP's Sanjay Singh were among those present.

JD(U) was represented by Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh and the party's working president, Sanjay Jha.

No leader from the Trinamool Congress attended the meeting. TMC MP Saugata Roy said the entire fight is ongoing with the BJP. "What meeting will we hold with them?" he asked.

The conflict between Israel-US and Iran began on February 28. (ANI)