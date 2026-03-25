At an all-party meet, the Centre reassured that India is on equal footing despite the West Asia conflict. Ministers highlighted stable energy security, proactive diplomacy, and robust evacuation plans, stating the situation is under control.

The Central government on Wednesday reassured that despite the ongoing conflict in West Asia, India remains on an equal footing. There is no cause for concern, as the overall situation arising out of the crisis is firmly under control, the Centre informed while briefing political parties at the all-party meet.

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Energy Security and Supply Lines Stable

According to sources, a detailed presentation took place at the all-party meeting by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, followed by remarks from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, highlighted that energy security remains stable, with adequate availability of crude oil, LPG and other essential supplies, and that India's strong refining capacity will ensure continued supply, including fertilisers, with shipments already arriving. Four have arrived, and more are expected.

Diplomatic Efforts and Opposition Concerns

Opposition leaders flagged Pakistan's role in the conflict, to which the government replied that such references are not new, recalling its involvement since 1981 during the US-Iran diplomatic breakdown. It was also pointed out that Iran's reopening of access after five days is a positive development.

The government, as per sources, emphasised its proactive diplomatic outreach, noting that New Delhi is in touch with all sides and "taking everyone on board," while maintaining that ships are coming and supply lines remain active, making this a diplomatic success for the country.

Citizen Safety and Security Measures

On the safety front, the government stressed that there is no panic; Indian embassies are actively assisting citizens. The Centre said that evacuation plans are in place, with people's safety being the top priority.

Addressing security concerns, including reports of submarine activity near Sri Lanka, it was clarified that had there been any threat to India, it would have been handled decisively. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also raised issues concerning Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, with the government noting that as soon as channels reopened, diplomatic outreach was undertaken.

Government's Overall Preparedness

The government said that despite uncertainties around the continuation of the conflict, India is prepared, engaged at all levels, prioritising its people, and confident of weathering the situation through coordinated diplomatic, strategic and economic efforts.

Details of the All-Party Meet

The meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was attended by several senior opposition leaders. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were also among those present at the meeting.

Congress leaders Mukul Wasnik and Tariq Anwar, Samajwadi Party leaders Dharmendra Yadav, and Javed Ali, CPI(M)'s John Brittas, LJP's Arun Bharti, DMK leader P Wilson and AAP's Sanjay Singh were among those present. JD(U) was represented by Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh and the party's working president, Sanjay Jha.

TMC Skips Meeting

No leader from the Trinamool Congress attended the meeting. TMC MP Saugata Roy said the entire fight is ongoing with the BJP. "What meeting will we hold with them?" he asked.

The conflict between Israel-US and Iran began on February 28. (ANI)