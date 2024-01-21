'Wed in India... Shaadi Hindustan Main Karo...' PM Modi's idea to retain wealth within country

PM Modi urged citizens to promote 'Wed in India' to retain wealth within the country during a virtual address at the foundation laying ceremony of the Khodaldham Trust Cancer Hospital. Encouraging domestic tourism, he stressed the economic benefits of keeping marriages and travel within the nation

In a virtual address during the foundation laying ceremony of the Khodaldham Trust Cancer Hospital in Gujarat's Amreli city, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of couples choosing to marry within the country, urging people to 'Wed in India'. He highlighted that destination weddings abroad result in the outflow of wealth from the country, advocating for the retention of economic resources within India.

PM Modi also appealed to citizens to support domestic tourism, encouraging them to explore and promote tourism within the country. Acknowledging the challenges posed by cancer, the Prime Minister outlined the government's efforts in establishing around 30 new cancer hospitals to ensure accessible medical care and affordable medicines for cancer treatment.

Additionally, over 1.5 lakh 'Ayushman Arogya Mandirs' (health centers) have been established at the village level to facilitate early diagnosis of diseases, particularly cancer. PM Modi stressed the significance of early detection in cancer treatment, and the government's initiatives have aided in the early identification of cervical and breast cancers.

Highlighting the success of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which has benefited over six crore beneficiaries, including cancer patients, PM Modi praised the opening of 10,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras providing discounted medicines. He announced plans to increase the number of PM Jan Aushadhi Kendras to 25,000.

Commending Gujarat's progress in the health sector, PM Modi cited the state's achievements in increasing medical colleges, MBBS and PG seats, establishing AIIMS in Rajkot, and promoting community health centres at the village level.

As he congratulated the Leuva Patidar community on the upcoming 14th anniversary of the Khodaldham Trust, PM Modi urged community members to focus on nine key requests, including water conservation, digital transactions, cleanliness, promoting local products, endorsing tourism within India, natural farming, millet consumption, fitness, and avoiding drugs and addictions.