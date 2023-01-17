Weather update: Nearly 15 trains to run late in several parts of India; check details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by about 2 degrees Celsius over many parts of Northwest India till January 17 morning.

As many as 15 trains will on Tuesday (January 17) be running late due to dense fog as severe cold wave conditions made a comeback across several states in the country. In a statement, the Indian Railways said, "15 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog."

However, there will be no significant change on January 18 and the minimum temperature will rise by 4-6 degrees Celsius during January 19-21, 2023, the weather office said.

On Monday, Delhi witnessed a cold wave with the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, the city's base station, plunging to 1.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the month since January 1, 2021.

The weather forecasting agency said two western disturbances in quick succession are likely to affect northwest India on January 18 and another on January 20.

A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of January 18, 2023. Under its influence, light/moderate/isolated/scattered rainfall snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand likely during January 18-20 2023.

It is reportedly said that light-moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand likely during January 20-24, 2023.