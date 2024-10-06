Weather update: IMD predicts Delhi, northwest India to experience extended warm spell for another week

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.5°C on Saturday, which is 2°C above normal, while the minimum temperature was 24.8°C, 3°C above normal. As the Navratri festival approaches, temperatures are expected to stay above average, according to IMD officials.

Northwest India, including Delhi, is experiencing above-normal temperatures as the region enters a transitional phase following the monsoon's withdrawal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), these warmer-than-usual conditions will persist for at least another week, after which temperatures are expected to gradually drop.

IMD Director General M Mohapatra explained, "This is a transition period. There are no clouds, and direct sunshine is heating the region. Cold, northerly winds have yet to arrive, causing temperatures to remain high in parts of northwest India. However, we anticipate a gradual decrease in temperatures after a week."

Despite the official end of the monsoon season on September 30, the full withdrawal of monsoon across India will take some time. The monsoon withdrawal line is currently passing through Nautanwa, Sultanpur, Panna, Narmadapuram, Khargaon, Nandurbar, and Navsari. Favorable conditions are expected for further monsoon withdrawal from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of Maharashtra over the next few days.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall continues in parts of peninsular and northeast India. "An upper air cyclonic circulation is present over the Bay of Bengal, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall to North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala," IMD said.

The complete withdrawal of the southwest monsoon is expected by mid-October. "With the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon, the northeast monsoon will likely set in around October 15," the IMD added in its extended forecast.

