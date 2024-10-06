Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weather update: IMD predicts Delhi, northwest India to experience extended warm spell for another week

    Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.5°C on Saturday, which is 2°C above normal, while the minimum temperature was 24.8°C, 3°C above normal. As the Navratri festival approaches, temperatures are expected to stay above average, according to IMD officials.

    Weather update: IMD predicts Delhi, northwest India to experience extended warm spell for another week AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 6, 2024, 6:15 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 6, 2024, 6:15 PM IST

    Northwest India, including Delhi, is experiencing above-normal temperatures as the region enters a transitional phase following the monsoon's withdrawal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), these warmer-than-usual conditions will persist for at least another week, after which temperatures are expected to gradually drop.

    IMD Director General M Mohapatra explained, "This is a transition period. There are no clouds, and direct sunshine is heating the region. Cold, northerly winds have yet to arrive, causing temperatures to remain high in parts of northwest India. However, we anticipate a gradual decrease in temperatures after a week."

    Man arrested for brutally assaulting individual in Delhi for 'no public urination' request

    Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.5°C on Saturday, which is 2°C above normal, while the minimum temperature was 24.8°C, 3°C above normal. As the Navratri festival approaches, temperatures are expected to stay above average, according to IMD officials.

    Despite the official end of the monsoon season on September 30, the full withdrawal of monsoon across India will take some time. The monsoon withdrawal line is currently passing through Nautanwa, Sultanpur, Panna, Narmadapuram, Khargaon, Nandurbar, and Navsari. Favorable conditions are expected for further monsoon withdrawal from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of Maharashtra over the next few days.

    Meanwhile, heavy rainfall continues in parts of peninsular and northeast India. "An upper air cyclonic circulation is present over the Bay of Bengal, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall to North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala," IMD said.

    Bhopal drug bust: Rs 1,814 crore worth of MD, raw materials seized; all you need to know

    The complete withdrawal of the southwest monsoon is expected by mid-October. "With the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon, the northeast monsoon will likely set in around October 15," the IMD added in its extended forecast.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt launches 'Zero Poverty' mission with digital push, DBT tracking AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt launches 'Zero Poverty' mission with digital push, DBT tracking

    CM Yogi unveils Mahakumbh 2025 logo featuring engraved Amrit Kalash, Akshayvat and satellite image of Sangam dmn

    CM Yogi unveils Mahakumbh 2025 logo featuring engraved Amrit Kalash, Akshayvat and satellite image of Sangam

    Yogi government to host grand 'Shakti Mahotsav' at 16 Shaktipeeths across UP, various programs to be held dmn

    Yogi government to host grand 'Shakti Mahotsav' at 16 Shaktipeeths across UP, various programs to be held

    Man arrested for brutally assaulting individual in Delhi for 'no public urination' request dmn

    Man arrested for brutally assaulting individual in Delhi for 'no public urination' request

    Bhopal drug bust: Rs 1,814 crore worth of MD, raw materials seized; all you need to know AJR

    Bhopal drug bust: Rs 1,814 crore worth of MD, raw materials seized; all you need to know

    Recent Stories

    Diwali Outfit Ideas: Mrunal Thakur's stylish dresses for women NTI

    Diwali Outfit Ideas: Mrunal Thakur's stylish dresses for women

    Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour: Gajraj Rao kisses his hand during concert [WATCH] NTI

    Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour: Gajraj Rao kisses his hand during concert [WATCH]

    Singham Again: Rohit Shetty reveals trailer date, teases Ajay Devgan's bold new look RTM

    Singham Again: Rohit Shetty reveals trailer date, teases Ajay Devgn’s bold new look

    Rekha was in relationship with Farzana? Deeds here RBA

    Rekha was in relationship with Farzana? Deeds here

    Not for Aishwarya Rai or Katrina, Salman Khan once broke his 'No Kissing Policy' with THIS actress RBA

    Not for Aishwarya Rai or Katrina, Salman Khan once broke his 'No Kissing Policy' with THIS actress

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon