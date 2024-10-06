Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man arrested for brutally assaulting individual in Delhi for 'no public urination' request

    A man, Ramfal, was brutally assaulted in Delhi's Model Town for stopping another man, Aryan, from urinating in public. Aryan returned with friends the next day, attacking Ramfal with a stick. Caught on CCTV, Aryan was arrested and granted bail. 

    Man arrested for brutally assaulting individual in Delhi for 'no public urination' request
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 6, 2024, 4:48 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 6, 2024, 4:48 PM IST

    New Delhi: A disturbing incident of violence was reported in north Delhi's Model Town on Friday, where a man was brutally assaulted for asking another individual to refrain from urinating in public.

    According to police, the incident began when Ramfal, a shop worker, confronted Aryan, a domestic servant, for urinating in the open near a park on Thursday. The two engaged in an argument over the issue. The next day, Aryan returned with two friends and targeted Ramfal, who was sleeping on the footpath.


    The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage, which shows Aryan dismounting from a two-wheeler and approaching Ramfal, before waking him up and unleashing a vicious attack with a stick. The assault lasted for approximately 40 seconds, with Aryan momentarily retreating before returning to continue the beating.


    Aryan and his accomplices fled the scene on the bike, leaving Ramfal injured. Police launched an investigation after analyzing the CCTV footage and identified Aryan as the prime suspect. He was arrested and later granted bail.


    According to the police, the accused was traced to a house in the same area where he worked as a servant.

     

