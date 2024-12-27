Weather UPDATE: IMD issues alert for rain, dense fog till New Year; temperature to dip in North India

Heavy rainfall disrupted traffic across Delhi on December 27, with more expected throughout the day. A western disturbance is causing the rain and is also expected to bring colder temperatures to northwest and central India, including Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan over the next two days.

Rain lashed several parts of the national capital and adjoining areas on December 27, throwing traffic out of gear in many places. More rains are expected throughout the day, according to the weather service. Traffic in several parts of Delhi's south, center, and north was impacted by the rain. According to the weather service, the rain began in Delhi-NCR about 2:30 in the morning. According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) data till 11:30 am, the observatory at Safdarjung -- the national capital's primary weather station -- recorded 9.1 mm rainfall.

Over northwest and central India, including the Delhi NCR, meteorologists reported light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms due to an active western disturbance and its interaction with easterly winds. Over the following two days, the IMD has predicted that temperatures in the Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan areas would continue to decline. A western disturbance that is now near Punjab and the surrounding territories is expected to bring light rain or snowfall to isolated sections of the western Himalayan region, according to IMD scientist Naresh Kumar.

It is anticipated that this weather system would add to the plains' cooling tendency. As the temperature continues to drop, residents in the impacted areas have been warned to brace themselves for colder weather. In addition to mild to moderate snowfall in the Himalayan area on December 27 and 28, the western disturbance is predicted to bring thunderstorms and hailstorms to central and northwest India.

According to IMD's forecast, a new and active Western disturbance is expected to impact the Western Himalayan area and the nearby plains starting on December 27, 2024, and last until January 1, 2025. Its effects range from dispersed to somewhat extensive, with isolated heavy falls most probable across central India's northwest. Over the course of the week, rainfall is predicted to be around average across the remainder of India and above normal in the northern portions of the peninsula.

According to IMD forecast for December, 26, 2024 to January, 1, 2025, minimum temperatures are likely to rise by 1-3 degrees Celsius over most parts of northwest, central, and western parts of the country and gradual fall thereafter. No significant change in the minimum temperatures is likely over the remaining parts of the country.

