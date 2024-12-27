Weather UPDATE: IMD issues alert for rain, dense fog till New Year; temperature to dip in North India

Heavy rainfall disrupted traffic across Delhi on December 27, with more expected throughout the day. A western disturbance is causing the rain and is also expected to bring colder temperatures to northwest and central India, including Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan over the next two days.

Weather UPDATE: IMD issues alert for rain, dense fog till New Year temperature to dip in North India gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 6:48 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 6:48 PM IST

Rain lashed several parts of the national capital and adjoining areas on December 27, throwing traffic out of gear in many places. More rains are expected throughout the day, according to the weather service. Traffic in several parts of Delhi's south, center, and north was impacted by the rain. According to the weather service, the rain began in Delhi-NCR about 2:30 in the morning. According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) data till 11:30 am, the observatory at Safdarjung -- the national capital's primary weather station -- recorded 9.1 mm rainfall. 

Over northwest and central India, including the Delhi NCR, meteorologists reported light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms due to an active western disturbance and its interaction with easterly winds. Over the following two days, the IMD has predicted that temperatures in the Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan areas would continue to decline. A western disturbance that is now near Punjab and the surrounding territories is expected to bring light rain or snowfall to isolated sections of the western Himalayan region, according to IMD scientist Naresh Kumar.

Also Read | Kolkata- West Bengal Weather Update Today: IMD forecast weekend rainfall due to western disturbance

It is anticipated that this weather system would add to the plains' cooling tendency. As the temperature continues to drop, residents in the impacted areas have been warned to brace themselves for colder weather. In addition to mild to moderate snowfall in the Himalayan area on December 27 and 28, the western disturbance is predicted to bring thunderstorms and hailstorms to central and northwest India.

According to IMD's forecast, a new and active Western disturbance is expected to impact the Western Himalayan area and the nearby plains starting on December 27, 2024, and last until January 1, 2025. Its effects range from dispersed to somewhat extensive, with isolated heavy falls most probable across central India's northwest. Over the course of the week, rainfall is predicted to be around average across the remainder of India and above normal in the northern portions of the peninsula.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR weather UPDATE: Showers bring respite amid cold wave, more expected on December 27

According to IMD forecast for December, 26, 2024 to January, 1, 2025, minimum temperatures are likely to rise by 1-3 degrees Celsius over most parts of northwest, central, and western parts of the country and gradual fall thereafter. No significant change in the minimum temperatures is likely over the remaining parts of the country. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim reveals Manmohan Singh offered to pay for education of his kids during imprisonment dmn

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim reveals Manmohan Singh offered to pay for education of his kids during imprisonment

BREAKING: 'He was my friend, philosopher & guide': Sonia Gandhi remembers Manmohan Singh shk

'He was my friend, philosopher & guide': Sonia Gandhi remembers Manmohan Singh in moving tribute

Yogi govt aims for world record for eye tests at Mahakumbh 2025, Netra Kumbh will be inagurated on January 5

Yogi Govt aims for world record for eye tests at Mahakumbh 2025,Netra Kumbh will be inaugurated on January 5

CM Yogi's actions reflect his commitment to take UP on the path of progress: Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati

CM Yogi's actions reflect his commitment to take UP on the path of progress: Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati

800 signages set to guide the devotees in Mahakumbh Nagar

Mahakumbh 2025 : 800 signages set to guide the devotees in Mahakumbh Nagar

Recent Stories

Bernstein Unconvinced Uber Will Win If It Appeals Against Taiwan FTC On Foodpanda Acquisition: Retail’s Upbeat On Stock

Bernstein Unconvinced Uber Will Win If It Appeals Against Taiwan FTC On Foodpanda Acquisition: Retail’s Upbeat On Stock

Rigetti Stock On Track To Hit New Record Amid Santa Claus Rally, Quantum Hype: Retail Turns Bullish

Rigetti Stock On Track To Hit New Record Amid Santa Claus Rally, Quantum Hype: Retail Turns Bullish

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim reveals Manmohan Singh offered to pay for education of his kids during imprisonment dmn

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim reveals Manmohan Singh offered to pay for education of his kids during imprisonment

Osamu Suzuki, Maruti 800 architect who ignited Indian automobile industry, passes away at 94 gcw

Osamu Suzuki, Maruti 800 architect who ignited Indian automobile industry, passes away at 94

BREAKING: 'He was my friend, philosopher & guide': Sonia Gandhi remembers Manmohan Singh shk

'He was my friend, philosopher & guide': Sonia Gandhi remembers Manmohan Singh in moving tribute

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon