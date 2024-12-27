Kolkata, West Bengal Weather Update Today: IMD forecast weekend rainfall due to western disturbance

Winter chill is yet to arrive in South Bengal. Several districts, including Kolkata, are experiencing rainfall, with no significant change expected in the next 24 hours. Rain is likely in several districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata and Howrah, over the weekend.

South Bengal districts haven't experienced much cold this year-end. Kolkata and other districts are experiencing rainfall. The sky is getting gloomier. According to the Meteorological Department, there might be more rain.

No significant weather changes are expected in South Bengal districts in the next 24 hours. The minimum temperature may drop by 2-3 degrees over the next three days.

Rain may dampen the winter mood. There is a strong possibility of rain on Saturday and Sunday. The temperature will rise again. There is a possibility of rain over the weekend.

Kolkata, Howrah, North & South 24 Parganas, East & West Medinipur, Jhargram, West Burdwan, Birbhum, and Murshidabad may experience rain. The rain is due to a western disturbance, hindering the arrival of winter.

North Bengal will remain dry. Five districts there will have dry weather. Rain is expected in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Kalimpong on the 28th and 29th. Today's temperature in Kolkata will be 17 degrees Celsius, with a high of 27 degrees Celsius.

