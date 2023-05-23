PM Modi stirs up India emotion with nation's growth story at Sydney diaspora event (WATCH)

PM Modi, who arrived to a rousing welcome by thousands of Indians who thronged the 20,000-capacity Qudos Bank Arena, received a staggering response from the Diaspora members when he sought a response from them about the country which had the world's biggest and youngest talent factory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received a staggering response from the Diaspora members when he sought a response from them about the country which had the world's biggest and youngest talent factory.

PM Modi, who arrived to a rousing welcome by thousands of Indians who thronged the 20,000-capacity Qudos Bank Arena, asked the audience: "The country, which successfully ran the world's fastest vaccination programme during the Coronavirus epidemic is... "

"India," the Disapora responded in unison.

The Prime Minister then asked, "Today, the country which is the fastest growing economy in the world is..."

"India," came the roaring response.

PM Modi further probed, "Today, the World Bank believes that if any one country is challenging the global headwinds, it is...."

"India," the stadium reverberated.

"The strongest and biggest foundations of this relation actually are mutual trust and respect, and the real reason behind this is Indian diaspora," he added, amid big applause and chants of 'Modi-Modi'.

Hailing the contribution of Indians in Australia, he said the diaspora has played a very important role to strengthen the ties between the two countries.

There is a geographical distance between India and Australia, but the Indian Ocean connects us, Modi said and added no matter how different the two countries are, they are connected at various levels.

"Yoga connects us. Cricket is something which has kept us connected for ages...The more interesting the competition on the cricket field, the deeper our friendship off the field and now tennis and movies are other connecting bridges," he said amid loud cheering from the crowd.