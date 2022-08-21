‘We’ve lynched 5 people,' says ex-BJP Rajasthan MLA in viral video; booked

The Ex-BJP MLA was caught on camera saying, “We have so far lynched five people, be it in Lawandi or Behror. This has happened for the first time in this area that they have lynched someone.” Along with the chilling admission, Gyan Dev Ahuja was further heard calling for more lynchings and even suggesting that people had a 'free hand to kill'.

Shocking lynching claims made by Ex-BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja has triggered a massive row prompting police action by Alwar cops. On video, the former representative for Rajasthan's Ramgarh Vidhan Sabha seat admitted that his followers "lynched five individuals" for smuggling cows.

"We have so far lynched five individuals, whether it was in Lawandi or Behror. This has happened for the first time in this area that they have lynched someone,” the ex-BJP MLA was heard stating on tape.

Gyan Dev Ahuja was also overheard encouraging further lynchings and even saying that individuals had a "free hand to murder" in addition to the disturbing revelation. "I have allowed my employees wide reign to murder. Regarding the Pehlu Khan and Rakbar Khan lynching instances, the MLA is seen saying in the video, "We will have them acquitted and secure bail."

Both of those killings, one in 2017 and the second in 2018, happened in Ramgarh, the district from where Gyan Dev Ahuja served as the state's legislator when the BJP held power there. Which of the other three killings he was referring to was unclear at first.

Shiv Shankar, the SHO of Govindgarh Police Station, told PTI that a case was opened by police based on the video that surfaced after he paid a visit to the family of Chiranjilal Saini, 45, who was killed on Friday by Mev Muslim community members who accused him of stealing a tractor. Saini later passed away on Monday while receiving care at Jaipur's state-run SMS Hospital.

The BJP politician was booked on allegations of inciting racial strife under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code on Saturday after the video went viral. The horrific words made in the BJP leader's video were quickly condemned by other leaders on Twitter.