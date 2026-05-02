Re-polling is underway in 15 booths of West Bengal's Magrahat Paschim and Diamond Harbour constituencies after irregularities. Healthy voter turnout was recorded as voters called for change, development, and harmony in the region.

As the re-polling on 15 booths is underway in West Bengal, the Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency witnessed a healthy voter turnout of 16.68 per cent, and Diamond Harbour recorded 15.83 per cent until 9 am on Saturday.

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People are joining long queues to cast their votes once again as the Election Commission ordered re-polling following irregularities on April 29. The second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections witnessed a record high voter turnout of 92.67 per cent in 142 constituencies.

Voters Demand Change and Development

Meanwhile, voters at the Bahirpuya Kurkuriya FP School polling booth at Magrahat Paschim Assembly Constituency of South 24 Parganas called for a change and harmony in the area. A voter, Sushanta, told ANI, "There were some issues here, so re-polling is being held today. Changes should be made in the education system here. Misgovernance is happening, and there should be changes."

Criticising the communal atmosphere in the election, a voter, Mader Mollah, called for development in the region. Mollah said, "A proper road should be constructed here. There is no primary health care centre here, which should come up. There is no high school here either, so a school should be built. We hope that harmony prevails here. If the leaders do something about it, I will be happy. I do not like what is happening right now. I do not like what Humayun Kabir and Suvendu Adhikari are saying."

Re-polling Amidst Heavy Security

Re-polling began today at 11 polling booths in Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency and four booths in the Diamond Harbour constituency in South 24 Parganas district amid heavy security deployment. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been deployed near the polling booth to prevent any disruptions during the voting process.

Allegations Spark Re-poll

The re-polling comes after BJP's West Bengal co-incharge, Amit Malviya, alleged that voters were prevented from choosing the party candidate at several polling booths in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency during phase two of the Assembly elections in the State.

Key Contests

The BJP has fielded Dipak Kumar Halder against TMC's sitting MLA Panna Lal Halder in Diamond Harbour. They are facing a repeat clash after Panna Lal Halder defeated the BJP candidate in the last elections by a margin of 16,996 (7.6 per cent) votes.

In the Magrahat Paschim constituency, TMC's Samim Ahamed Molla is pitted against BJP's Goursundar Ghosh. The seat is held by the TMC MLA Gias Uddin Molla since its formation in 2011.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)