Voter turnout surged to remarkable levels by 5 PM, with West Bengal recording a massive 89.93% and Tamil Nadu posting a strong 82.24%. The figures highlight an intense wave of participation as polling drew to a close in both states.
Voter turnout surged to remarkable levels by 5 PM on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a massive 89.93% voter turnout rate, significantly ahead of Tamil Nadu, which also posted a strong 82.24%, according to the Election Commission. The late afternoon figures highlight an intense wave of voter participation across both states, as polling hours drew to a close.
West Bengal Leads with Overwhelming Turnout
West Bengal once again emerged as the frontrunner, with several districts crossing the 90% mark. Dakshin Dinajpur led the state with an exceptional 93.12%, followed by Cooch Behar at 92.07%, Birbhum at 91.55%, Murshidabad at 91.36%, and Jalpaiguri at 91.20%. Jhargram (90.53%) and Paschim Medinipur (90.70%) also remained above the 90% threshold, while Bankura recorded 89.91% and Malda 89.56%. Darjeeling, though comparatively lower, still posted a strong 86.49%. The numbers reflect an overwhelming voter turnout across districts, reinforcing West Bengal's consistent trend of high electoral participation.
Tamil Nadu Records Strong Participation
Tamil Nadu also witnessed a sharp rise in turnout as the day progressed, with several districts nearing or surpassing the high-80% range. Karur led the state with 89.32%, followed by Salem at 88.02%, Erode at 87.59%, Dharmapuri at 87.28%, and Tiruppur at 86.33%. Ariyalur recorded 83.09%, Tiruchirappalli 82.76%, and Chennai 81.34%, indicating strong urban and semi-urban participation. Meanwhile, Madurai (77.89%) and Thoothukudi (77.56%) reported relatively lower but still significant turnout figures.
By-Election Polling Update
Meanwhile, in the by-elections, polling also picked up pace by 5 PM. In Gujarat, the Umreth constituency recorded a voter turnout of 54.43%. In Maharashtra, Rahuri saw 50.68% polling, while Baramati reported a slightly higher turnout at 52.44%.
Turnout Builds Through the Day
Earlier in the day, voter turnout stood at 78.77% in West Bengal and 70.00% in Tamil Nadu by 3 PM, as per ECI data. By 1 PM, West Bengal had recorded 56.81% turnout compared to Tamil Nadu's 62.18%, indicating strong early participation.
Polling for the 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and 152 constituencies in West Bengal began amid tight security this morning. The voting will conclude at 6:00 pm today. Polling in the remaining 142 constituencies in West Bengal is slated for May 29, and counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)