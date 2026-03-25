JUP founder Humayun Kabir solidified his alliance with AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi for the West Bengal elections, calling him his 'elder brother.' Kabir announced joint strategies, 20 shared rallies, and a commitment to their long-term partnership.

Humayun Kabir, the founder of the Janata Unnayan Party (JUP), on Wednesday reaffirmed the strength of his political alliance with All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi, ahead of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections. Kabir, speaking with deep admiration for Owaisi, described him as his "elder brother" and emphasised the strategic partnership that will guide their campaign.

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While addressing a press conference, Kabir said, "I have entered this alliance considering him (Owaisi) as my elder brother and following his suggestions in these elections." Kabir's remarks underscored the unity and collective decision-making that will shape their electoral strategies. "Who my candidates are, which seats we are contesting, and which seats they (AIMIM) are contesting--I made that decision last night. The decision reached last night in consultation with my elder brother will be our final resolution on the battlefield. We will fight together," he added.

Joint Campaign and Rally Schedule

Kabir also detailed the joint campaign schedule, which includes a series of 20 rallies across West Bengal. The first rally will be held on April 1st in Behrampur, where both Kabir and Owaisi will address a massive crowd. Kabir expressed his eagerness for Owaisi's participation in the rallies, saying, "I have appealed to my elder brother that since the West Bengal elections are approaching in these two phases, he should participate in at least 20 rallies with me." The rallies are planned to take place across key constituencies, including Murshidabad, North Bengal, Malda, Birbhum, Uttar Dinajpur, Asansol, and finally, Kolkata.

"Our first rally will be held on 1st April in Behrampur with Owaisi. My elder brother will be present there at 1:00 PM. I will hold that first gathering in Behrampur with lakhs of people alongside my elder brother," Kabir said. He further explained that subsequent rally dates would be announced shortly, adding that leaders from Bihar and Hyderabad would join them for the rallies.

A Long-Term Political Partnership

As the elections draw closer, Kabir emphasised his commitment to following Owaisi's lead in every aspect of the campaign. "Through this alliance, whatever decision my brother takes and whatever direction he gives, I will follow that in the coming days. This alliance will never break," he stated resolutely, reinforcing his dedication to the partnership. Kabir also made it clear that the alliance was not just for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections but would extend to future campaigns as well. "As long as I am alive and in politics, the journey we started together in 2026 will continue," he added.

Alliance Specifics and Election Dates

AIMIM President Owaisi on Sunday announced that the party will contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections in alliance with Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party. Humayun Kabir said that his party will contest 182 seats in the upcoming 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, out of which they will hand over about eight seats to AIMIM.

The West Bengal Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)