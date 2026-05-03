Ahead of vote counting in West Bengal, top CRPF officials inspected a Kolkata strong room following TMC allegations of EVM tampering. TMC leaders protested, while the ECI reassured that strong rooms are secure and counting will be clean.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh and Special Director General Vitul Kumar inspect the strong room at the Netaji Indoor Stadium and the surrounding areas ahead of the vote counting for West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled on Monday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

This comes following allegations raised by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in "active collusion" with the Election Commission of India (ECI), is attempting to open ballot boxes without the presence of relevant party stakeholders.

TMC Protests Over Tampering Allegations

Senior TMC leaders, including West Bengal minister and Shyampukur assembly constituency candidate Shashi Panja and Belghata constituency candidate Kunal Ghosh, staged a sit-in protest in front of the strong room outside Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. The protest was held over allegations that EVM and VVPAT boxes were being accessed without the presence of authorised representatives of political parties.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh on Thursday alleged that some individuals were tampering with postal ballots inside the strong room, claiming that no TMC representatives were allowed inside and that the activity was visible on CCTV surveillance.

ECI Assures Secure Process

In response to the allegations, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal reiterated that EVM strong rooms remain "safe and secure," asserting that there is no "irregularity or controversy" in the ongoing process. He further assured that the counting process would be conducted in a transparent and orderly manner.

"There will be no law and order situation. These things happen. The law and order situation is fine. Counting will be 100% neat and clean just like the elections were," he added.

Security Heightened Across Kolkata

Resultingly, security was heightened outside several strongrooms in Kolkata. Heavy force was deployed outside the strongrooms in Kolkata, which included Sakhawat Memorial Government Girls' High School in Bhabanipur, Netaji Indoor Stadium, and several others.

Apart from managing the security of strongrooms, the security was also increased outside the Chief Electoral Officer's office and the Falta assembly constituency, where locals protested alleged threats and beatings by TMC leaders on Saturday.

Repolling Ordered in Falta

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed repolling in all 285 polling stations, including auxiliary polling stations, in the Falta assembly seat between 7 AM and 6 PM on May 21. Counting of votes will take place on May 24. (ANI)