Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi met with the state leadership. Meanwhile, BJP National President Nitin Nabin also held a strategic meeting with West Bengal MPs in New Delhi.

Congress Holds Crucial Meeting Ahead of Polls

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday held a crucial meeting with Congress's West Bengal leadership at 10 Rajaji Marg in New Delhi ahead of the forthcoming assembly poll.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Political Climate Heats Up in West Bengal

Politics in West Bengal has heated up as the state is set to hold Assembly Elections later this year. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) faces a major challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Amid this, the TMC, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has not initiated any alliance discussions with the Congress or any ally, despite being part of the Opposition's INDIA Bloc.

BJP Strategises for High-Voltage Clash

Amid this, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin held a meeting with the party's West Bengal MPs at the residence of Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar in New Delhi on Tuesday and addressed their concerns. The strategic meeting came in the run-up to the West Bengal Assembly elections.

After the meeting, BJP MP Raju Bista said that Nitin Nabin lent his guidance to the MPs and discussed their issues. "All our MPs from West Bengal, from Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and first-time MPs as well. We had the opportunity to spend more than two hours with the National President to discuss our concerns. This was purely an organisational meeting, and it was our first time meeting with him, so we received many suggestions and a lot of guidance. That's why I consider the Bharatiya Janata Party different from other parties. We met with the National President in a family-like atmosphere, and all the MPs presented their respective issues," Raju Bista told reporters.

The BJP is gearing up for the polls to contest against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in a high-voltage clash. (ANI)