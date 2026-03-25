The BJP released its third list of 19 candidates for the West Bengal Assembly elections, now contesting all 294 seats. The list notably includes Ratna Debnath, mother of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim, fielded from Panihati.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released the third list of 19 candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, setting the stage for a high-stakes contest against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) across all 294 constituencies in the state.

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Ratna Debnath, mother of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim, was fielded from the Panihati constituency.

The remaining candidates are Rathindra Nath Bose contesting from Coochbehar Dakshin, Dinesh Sarkar from Rajganj, Chitrajit Roy from Islampur, Haripada Baman from Hemtabad, Amlan Bhaduri from English Bazar, Swapan Das from Santipur, Biplab Mandal from Howrah Madhya, Dipanjan Chakraborty from Uttarpara, Anup Kumar Das from Singur, Deepanjana Kuamr Guha from Chandannagar, Subir Nag from Chunchura, Madhumita Ghosh from Haripal, Hare Krishna Bera from Tamluk, Sankar Guchhait from Medinipur, Prankrishna Tadadar from Purbasthali Dakshin, Krishna Ghosh from Katwa, Krishna Kant Saha from Sainthia, and Anil Singh from Nalhati.

The state will conduct elections in two phases, on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes for both phases scheduled for May 4.

Previously Announced Candidate Lists

Earlier, the BJP released the second list of 111 candidates on March 19.

As per the released list, Nisith Pramanik will contest from Mathabhanga, Shankar Adhikari from Chopra, Koustav Bagchi from Barrackpur, Arup Choudhury from Kamarhati and Rekha Patra from Hingalganj.

While Roopa Ganguly will contest from Sonarpur Dakshin, Priyanka Tibrewal is set to run from Entally and Tapas Roy from Maniktala.

In the previous and first list of 144 candidates released earlier by the BJP for the elections, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari is set to contest from Nandigram, where he defeated Mamata Banerjee in 2021, and from Bhabanipur, the constituency currently held by the TMC chief.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul will contest from Asansol Dakshin, actor-turned-politician Rudranil Ghosh is set to run from Shibpur, and BJP MLA Bankim Chandra Ghosh will contest from Chakdaha.

Election Commission's Two-Phase Schedule

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covering 152 Assembly constituencies will begin with the issuance of the gazette notification on March 30.

The last date for filing nominations for this phase is April 6, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 7. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations until April 9. Polling for the first phase will be held on April 23.

For the second phase, which covers 142 Assembly constituencies, the gazette notification will be issued on April 2.

The last date for filing nominations is April 9, and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 10.

Candidates can withdraw their nominations until April 13. Voting for this phase is scheduled for April 29.