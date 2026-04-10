Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for the West Bengal elections, aiming to end TMC's 'reign of terror'. The manifesto focuses on development, welfare, security, and includes promises for women and youth.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to release the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' in Kolkata on Friday ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

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Shah, in a post on X, said, "Bengal, weary of TMC, now seeks change. Today in Kolkata, I will release the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' aimed at freeing Bengal from TMC's 'reign of terror'."

Following the release, he is scheduled to address a public meeting in Debra, West Medinipur, and participate in a roadshow in Kharagpur.

BJP's Vision for a 'Developed and Fearless Bengal'

The BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' is expected to focus on development, welfare, and security, aiming to address the concerns of various sections of society.

According to sources, the manifesto is expected to cater to various sections of society, with special focus on women's development, farmers, and youth. As per the party sources, some of the key highlights include: A monthly benefit of Rs 3000 for women beneficiaries, a special package for healthcare and education, initiatives to boost industrial growth and setup industrial zones, plans to establish more colleges in districts, with a focus on women's education, a special package for fisheries and agriculture processing units established more hospitals, jobs opportunities for youth are major highlights.

The party aims to address the needs of diverse groups, promising a comprehensive approach to development.

Party sources indicated that the manifesto aims to present a vision of a "developed and fearless Bengal," with promises of welfare measures and development-oriented pledges.

Crafting a People-Centric 'Sankalp Patra'

The BJP has undertaken extensive ground-level preparations for the polls. Work on the manifesto began in early February and concluded by the end of the month.

The party is soliciting ideas from industrialists, educators, businesspeople, teachers, doctors, students, housewives, farmers, the Bengali diasporas and other sections of society.

The outreach campaign, titled "Bikosito Paschim Banga Sankalp Patra - Paramarsha Sangraha Abhiyan," was launched on February 7 to collect public suggestions.

The campaign was aimed at capturing citizens' hopes and shaping the 2026 Assembly election manifesto.

Party workers visited booths and households across the state to understand people's aspirations and concerns, positioning the manifesto as a participatory exercise.

Inclusive Suggestion Collection

Objectives of the Abhiyan were from a farmer's plough to a youth's startup; every dream will feed the future blueprint. BJP believes it's a social contract, not just a political promise.

Citizens were invited to share their ideas through multiple channels, including a dedicated phone number, email, QR codes, and designated hashtags. "Akanksha Sangraha Baksho" (aspiration boxes) were also placed across districts to collect written feedback.

The campaign seeks to end what the party has called "15 years of exploitative governance, unemployment and corruption," while focusing on job creation and transparent governance in West Bengal.

Bringing migrant workers home and creating local jobs for talented youth are core goals.

BJP believes, "Your thought, our resolve; your aspiration, our path; your dream, our commitment." It invites all residents, regardless of religion or caste, to help build a new, beautiful, developed state.

Earlier, BJP leader Anirban Ganguly told ANI that over eight lakh suggestions have been received, including inputs from the Bengali diaspora through online consultations and public meetings held across the state.

A Call for Collective Effort

BJP West Bengal president Samik Bhattacharya also urged citizens to contribute, stating, "Your voice matters. Your suggestions matter. Because the future of West Bengal matters."

He noted that Bengal, a historic cradle of civilisation, culture and courage, has always contributed to nation-building, and its true strength lies in its people's experiences and aspirations.

As the party drafted the "Sankalp Patra 2026" for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections, it sought a "meaningful vision" shaped by citizen participation.

Samik Bhattacharya explained that the manifesto should be more than a political document; it must mirror the hopes, challenges and expectations of everyday West Bengalis.

He invited "considered suggestions" on education, employment, healthcare, women's empowerment, youth development, agriculture, industry, MSMEs, infrastructure, culture, sports, environment, law and order, and good governance.

Emphasising inclusivity, he said that the exercise is open to all, regardless of political ideology, because state development is a shared responsibility.

Constructive insights will make the Sankalp Patra people-centric, development-oriented, and rooted in Bengal's rich heritage.

He called for a collective effort to build a West Bengal where security, opportunity, dignity and prosperity are accessible to every citizen. (ANI)