Aam Janata Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir announced his party will contest 182 seats in Bengal. Punam Begam will face CM Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur. AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi confirmed an alliance with Kabir's party for the polls.

AJUP Announces Candidates for Bengal Polls

Aam Janata Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir on Sunday announced the names of candidates for various constituencies of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections. Addressing a gathering here, Kabir said that he will be contesting elections in will contest from Bhabanipur against CM Mamata Banerjee & LoP Suvendu Adhikari. "In Rejinagar of Murshidabad, 154 candidates will contest in various constituencies across Bengal. I will be contesting in Rejinagar & Nowda Assembly constituency, and Punam Begam is contesting from Bhabanipur against CM Mamata Banerjee & LoP Suvendu Adhikari. Asif Iqbal is contesting in Berhampore. AJUP will contest in 182 seats in Bengal; the rest of the names will be announced soon," he said.

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AIMIM Confirms Alliance with AJUP

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi announced that the party will contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections in alliance with Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party. Owaisi, speaking exclusively to ANI over the phone, said, "I will hold a press conference in Kolkata with Humayun Kabir on March 25."

Seat-Sharing and Candidate Details

Earlier on Thursday, Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder and former All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Humayun Kabir said that his party will contest 182 seats in the upcoming 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, Kabir said, "I had already announced 15 candidates earlier. Now, Humayun Kabir will contest from Raninagar; he is also doing an additional job. Then, another businessman named Humayun Kabir will contest from Bhagwangola. Also, Manisha Pathak Pandey will contest from the 64-Murshidabad seat. So, with the 15 announced earlier and these three now, we have opened a list of 18 candidates today."

"My party, along with the alliance we are in, will contest in 182 seats. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will be a partner and will contest in approximately 8 of those seats," he added.

Election Schedule

The West Bengal Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, 2026, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)