The West Bengal Congress demanded a judicial probe into the murder of Suvendu Adhikari's PA, Chandranath Rath. The party called it a 'pre-planned organised crime'. Adhikari blamed his political rivalry with Mamata Banerjee for the killing.

Congress Demands Judicial Probe

The West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee on Thursday demanded an independent investigation under judicial supervision into the murder of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath Rath, seeking strict punishment for all those involved in the incident.

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Rath, a former Indian Air Force personnel who had been serving as Adhikari's personal assistant, was shot dead by unidentified assailants near Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday.

West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee President Subhankar Sarkar, in a letter addressed to West Bengal Governor RN Ravi, described the incident as a "pre-planned organised crime" allegedly carried out by professional killers. The Congress committee strongly condemned the killing and the attack on Rath's driver, who was also reportedly injured in the incident, and urged authorities to ensure that all conspirators and perpetrators are brought to justice.

"We all have heard about the brutal murder of Chandranath Rath, Personal Secretary of Sri Suvendu Adhikari, M.L.A. The details of the incident, as has been reported in electronic and print media, suggest that the murder of Late Chandranath Rath is a premeditated and well-planned organised crime executed by professional killers. The car, which has been seized by police, bears a fake number plate; its engine and chassis numbers have been removed. The mode of shooting the victim and the driver also suggests that it is a pre-planned and well-planned professional crime," the letter read.

"While West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee strongly condemns such brutal murder of Sri Rath and the attack on his driver who is also in serious condition, we demand Independent Investigation under judicial supervision with regard to the incident so that the truth behind such brutal conspiracy comes out and the conspirators, the murderers and all goons directly or indirectly involved in this incident are identified and punished in accordance with law," it added.

Investigation Updates

Earlier today, the mortal remains of Chandranath Rath were taken to his native place for the last rites, where a large number of people paid floral tributes. Meanwhile, in the latest development in the case, police recovered the motorcycle allegedly used by the assailants. The vehicle has been brought to the Madhyamgram police station for further investigation.

Suvendu Adhikari Blames Political Rivalry

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari earlier termed the killing a "premeditated murder," alleging that Rath was targeted because of his association with him and his political rivalry with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Addressing reporters while the mortal remains of Rath were brought from the hospital to his residence in Madhyamgram, Adhikari said, "No matter how much we condemn the way this murder was carried out, it is not enough. He was killed because he was my aide, and I defeated Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur. This could be the reason for his murder." Demanding action against the murdered he added, "I stand with his family, and the family's demand is to apprehend those who committed this murder and ensure they are punished. The postmortem revealed that 4 bullets were fired at him... this murder was premeditated."