Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watching porn in private not a criminal offence, says Kerala HC

    The Kerala High Court while quashing a criminal case against a man for watching porn while standing on the roadside stated that it does not attract offense as he did not exhibit the video publicly.

    Watching porn in private not a a criminal offence, says Kerala HC anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 2:32 PM IST

    Kochi: The Kerala High Court quashed the criminal charges filed against a man who was arrested by the police on the side of the road for watching porn on his phone. He was arrested in July 2016 near Aluva municipality.

    Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan stated that "privately" watching obscene photos or videos on one’s phone without distributing or publicly exhibiting them will not attract the offence of obscenity under IPC. It added that watching such content is a person’s private choice and the Court cannot intrude into his privacy, as reported by Live Law.

    The prosecution does not claim that the petitioner publicly exhibited the video, the court stated, citing case specifics.

    “I am of the considered opinion that watching an obscene photo by a person in his privacy by itself is not an offence under section 292 IPC. Similarly, watching of an obscene video by a person from a mobile phone in his privacy is also not an offence under section 292 IPC,” the judge ruled. 

    “If the accused is trying to circulate or distribute or publicly exhibits any obscene videos or photos, then alone the offence under section 292 IPC is attracted.”

    The Court noted in the opening line that having private, sexual relations is not illegal in our nation. The Court ruled that because these activities fall under societal norms and legislative authority, it is not necessary to recognise consensual sex or private pornographic film viewing.

    The accused's criminal case was dismissed by the court. However, the judge advised against letting kids use unsupervised mobile devices with internet connection.


     

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2023, 2:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Centre calls for all-party meeting ahead of special session of Parliament AJR

    Centre calls for all-party meeting ahead of special session of Parliament

    Successful G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi likely to host dinner for Delhi Police officers at Bharat Mandpam snt

    Successful G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi likely to host dinner for Delhi Police officers at Bharat Mandpam

    IAF first C-295 transport plane: Exploring its specifications, warfare systems and more snt

    IAF's first C-295 transport plane: Exploring its specifications, warfare systems and more

    Nipah outbreak: Central team arrives in Kerala; CM calls for high level meeting rkn

    Nipah outbreak: Central team arrives in Kerala; CM calls for high level meeting

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-65 September 13 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-65 September 13 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Recent Stories

    Centre calls for all-party meeting ahead of special session of Parliament AJR

    Centre calls for all-party meeting ahead of special session of Parliament

    Hombale Films shares statement on release date of Prashanth Neel's Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire! ADC

    Hombale Films shares statement on release date of Prashanth Neel's Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire!

    Successful G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi likely to host dinner for Delhi Police officers at Bharat Mandpam snt

    Successful G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi likely to host dinner for Delhi Police officers at Bharat Mandpam

    Karnataka HC suggests govt to change timings of schools, companies to tackle peak traffic vkp

    Karnataka HC suggests govt to change timings of schools, companies to tackle peak traffic

    IAF first C-295 transport plane: Exploring its specifications, warfare systems and more snt

    IAF's first C-295 transport plane: Exploring its specifications, warfare systems and more

    Recent Videos

    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon