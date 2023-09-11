Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: WTO's Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala asks PM Modi for an autograph on his book Modi@20

    At the G20 Summit 2023, WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi's autograph on his book "Modi@20," creating a heartwarming moment during her visit to India.

    WATCH WTO's Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala asks PM Modi for an autograph on his book Modi@20 snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 11, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

    At the recently concluded G20 Summit 2023, the Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, had a noteworthy encounter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During their meeting, she made a unique request, asking the Prime Minister for his autograph on his book, "Modi@20." In a heartwarming moment captured on video and now widely circulated on X (formerly Twitter), the WTO Director General engaged in a conversation with PM Modi before he graciously autographed the book for her.

    Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala arrived in New Delhi on Thursday night to participate in the G20 Summit 2023. It is noteworthy that India has been a member of the WTO since 1995 and a participant in the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) since 1948.

    In August of the same year, India and the United States mutually resolved two separate disputes at the WTO, involving certain measures related to steel and aluminium products, as well as additional duties on specific US products. This resolution was in accordance with the commitment made by the two leaders, Prime Minister Modi and US President Joe Biden, during the Prime Minister's state visit to the United States.

    India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 11th the previous year, and approximately 200 meetings related to the G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country. On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi announced the conclusion of the G20 Summit and proposed hosting a virtual G20 session in November to review the suggestions and proposals presented at this prominent forum for international economic cooperation. The G20 leaders had adopted the New Delhi Declaration on the summit's first day, Saturday.

    Prior to concluding the summit, Prime Minister Modi ceremonially handed over the Group of G20 presidency's gavel to Brazil's President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

    Last Updated Sep 11, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Solar scam: Former forest minister KB Ganesh Kumar under CBI scanner; discussion today in Assembly at 1 pm anr

    Solar scam: Former forest minister KB Ganesh Kumar under CBI scanner; discussion today in Assembly at 1 pm

    WATCH PM Modi meets Saudi Crown Prince in Hyderabad House trade defence more on agenda gcw

    WATCH: PM Modi meets Saudi Crown Prince in Hyderabad House; trade, defence & more on agenda

    How Chandrayaan-2's DFSAR is unveiling lunar mysteries

    Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter's DFSAR is unveiling lunar mysteries

    Karuvannur bank fraud case: CPI(M) MLA A.C. Moideen appears for interrogation at ED office rkn

    Karuvannur bank fraud case: CPI(M) MLA A.C. Moideen appears for interrogation at ED office

    Tamil Nadu: Seven women killed in road accident in Tirupattur; 10 injured anr

    Tamil Nadu: Seven women killed in road accident in Tirupattur; 10 injured

    Recent Stories

    Apple iPhone 15 series 7 major design changes you can expect gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 series: 7 major design changes you can expect

    'Jawan to 96' -7 Vijay Sethupathi's movies to watch before 'Maharaja' rkn

    'Jawan to 96' -7 Vijay Sethupathi's movies to watch before 'Maharaja'

    Jonas brothers' concert: Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra enjoy a 'fun night' at Yankee Stadium ADC

    Jonas brothers' concert: Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra enjoy a 'fun night' at Yankee Stadium

    Weight loss motivation: 10 inspiring quotes to fuel your journey snt eai

    Weight loss motivation: 10 inspiring quotes to fuel your journey

    Solar scam: Former forest minister KB Ganesh Kumar under CBI scanner; discussion today in Assembly at 1 pm anr

    Solar scam: Former forest minister KB Ganesh Kumar under CBI scanner; discussion today in Assembly at 1 pm

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon