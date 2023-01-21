WATCH: Two female police officers thrash elderly teacher in Bihar, DCW chief seeks action

An elderly man who skidded and fell on the road was hit several times with batons by two constables for not picking up the cycle quickly. A video of the assault in broad daylight in Bihar's Kaimur district has been shared widely on social media. Watch the video.

A horrifying incident involving an old man in Kaimur, Bihar, has come to light as a result of the viral social media video showing two female police officers assaulting him. Two female Bihar police officials are shown hitting an elderly school teacher in a horrific video taken in Kaimur, Bihar. Surprisingly, despite the busy route and the several onlookers, nobody moved to halt the police onslaught or assist the elderly man.

In the footage, two female police officers can be seen pounding a man while he tries to defend himself. This is happening in broad daylight on a public road. The female police officers clearly used a baton to strike the elderly teacher.

Reports suggest that Naval Kishore Pandey, who is over 70 years old, has been a teacher for 40 years. His bicycle slid at a major intersection in Bhabhua, around 200 kilometres from the state capital Patna, while he was returning home after working with some students at a private school. This caused a delay of traffic behind him.

Soon after, two police officers arrived and ordered him to take the cycle away from the traffic. But Pandey found it difficult to raise the bike. The two officers hit him when he tried to defend himself, as shown on a video of the event. The two ladies continue to strike him and yell at him despite his pleading with them to let him go.

Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav was tagged in a tweet by the head of the Delhi Women's Commission (DCW), Swati Maliwal, which included a demand for action against the police.

Swati tweeted, "How these policemen are mercilessly beating an old man with a stick It is being told that Baba is a teacher in the school and his fault was that his bicycle fell in front of these madams. @YadavTejashwi , take action."

