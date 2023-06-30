Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Badrinath National Highway reopens after over 17 hours of blockade caused by huge landslide; check details

    The landslide occurred around 9:50 am near Chhinka, affecting a 100-metre stretch of the highway, leaving over 10,000 pilgrims stranded for hours, according to officials. The stranded pilgrims included those who were on their way to Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib.

    Badrinath National Highway reopens after over 17 hours of blockade caused by huge landslide; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 10:41 AM IST

    The Badrinath national highway on Friday (June 30) reopened for traffic after it was blocked for more than 17 hours due to a landslide triggered by heavy rain in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. Hundreds of pilgrims were seen stranded and had to spend the night in their vehicles as the national highway was blocked.

    It is reportedly said that the road was blocked around 10 am on Thursday and was reopened at 3.30 am on Friday. Vehicles returning from Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib were cleared first, he said further informing that the local administration had made arrangements for the stranded pilgrims to stay in Birhi, Chamoli, and Pipalkoti and they were also provided food.

    Monsoon in Gujarat: Met dept issues heavy rainfall warning in Ahmedabad, Saurashtra today; Check updates here

    The landslide occurred around 9:50 am near Chhinka, affecting a 100-metre stretch of the highway, leaving over 10,000 pilgrims stranded for hours, according to officials. The stranded pilgrims included those who were on their way to Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib.

    A 100-metre stretch of the highway was affected by the landslide, leading to a huge traffic jam. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the highway.

    It is reportedly said that the stranded pilgrims had to wait in Gauchar, Karnaprayag, Nandprayag, and Chamoli, and the passenger vehicles in Badrinath, Joshimath, and Pipalkoti for the route to be restored. Though the pilgrims are stranded, they are secure, an official release said.

    'No black clothes, compulsory attendance': Here's how some DU colleges are prepping for PM Modi visit

    Many pilgrims are also stranded at the spot where the landslide occurred. They are being provided food and water by the district administration, an official said. Water tankers were also stationed at the spot to supply drinking water to the stranded pilgrims.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    PDP leader booked for sending obscene messages to journalist who sought details on Abdul Nasser Madani's health anr

    PDP leader booked for sending obscene messages to journalist who sought details on Abdul Madani's health

    Punjab Moga Police busts anti-social elements gang writing Khalistan Zindabad slogans in public places gcw

    BREAKING: Moga Police busts anti-social elements gang writing 'Khalistan Zindabad' slogans in public places

    Monsoon in Gujarat: Met dept issues heavy rainfall warning in Ahmedabad, Saurashtra today; Check updates here AJR

    Monsoon in Gujarat: Met dept issues heavy rainfall warning in Ahmedabad, Saurashtra today; Check updates here

    Kerala: BJP may field Suresh Gopi from Thrissur for Lok Sabha elections anr

    Kerala: BJP may field Suresh Gopi from Thrissur for Lok Sabha elections

    Hours after sacking Senthil Balaji, Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi hits pause

    Hours after sacking Senthil Balaji, Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi hits pause

    Recent Stories

    Is '3 Idiots 2' confirmed? Aamir Khan's co-star Sharman Joshi reveels some exciting details RBA

    Is '3 Idiots 2' confirmed? Aamir Khan's co-star Sharman Joshi reveals some exciting details

    cricket Ashes 2023: England's rollercoaster day of Cricket, no balls, runs and wickets galore osf

    Ashes 2023: England's rollercoaster day of Cricket, no balls, runs and wickets galore

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid's STEAMY lip-lock during task leaves netizens puzzled (WATCH) vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid's STEAMY lip-lock during task leaves netizens puzzled (WATCH)

    PDP leader booked for sending obscene messages to journalist who sought details on Abdul Nasser Madani's health anr

    PDP leader booked for sending obscene messages to journalist who sought details on Abdul Madani's health

    Punjab Moga Police busts anti-social elements gang writing Khalistan Zindabad slogans in public places gcw

    BREAKING: Moga Police busts anti-social elements gang writing 'Khalistan Zindabad' slogans in public places

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon