Badrinath National Highway reopens after over 17 hours of blockade caused by huge landslide; check details

The landslide occurred around 9:50 am near Chhinka, affecting a 100-metre stretch of the highway, leaving over 10,000 pilgrims stranded for hours, according to officials. The stranded pilgrims included those who were on their way to Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib.

The Badrinath national highway on Friday (June 30) reopened for traffic after it was blocked for more than 17 hours due to a landslide triggered by heavy rain in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. Hundreds of pilgrims were seen stranded and had to spend the night in their vehicles as the national highway was blocked.

It is reportedly said that the road was blocked around 10 am on Thursday and was reopened at 3.30 am on Friday. Vehicles returning from Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib were cleared first, he said further informing that the local administration had made arrangements for the stranded pilgrims to stay in Birhi, Chamoli, and Pipalkoti and they were also provided food.

Monsoon in Gujarat: Met dept issues heavy rainfall warning in Ahmedabad, Saurashtra today; Check updates here

The landslide occurred around 9:50 am near Chhinka, affecting a 100-metre stretch of the highway, leaving over 10,000 pilgrims stranded for hours, according to officials. The stranded pilgrims included those who were on their way to Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib.

A 100-metre stretch of the highway was affected by the landslide, leading to a huge traffic jam. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the highway.

It is reportedly said that the stranded pilgrims had to wait in Gauchar, Karnaprayag, Nandprayag, and Chamoli, and the passenger vehicles in Badrinath, Joshimath, and Pipalkoti for the route to be restored. Though the pilgrims are stranded, they are secure, an official release said.

'No black clothes, compulsory attendance': Here's how some DU colleges are prepping for PM Modi visit

Many pilgrims are also stranded at the spot where the landslide occurred. They are being provided food and water by the district administration, an official said. Water tankers were also stationed at the spot to supply drinking water to the stranded pilgrims.