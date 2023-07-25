Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Over 200 cars submerged in Greater Noida as Hindon river overflows; video goes viral

    Shocking viral video reveals more than 200 cars submerged in Greater Noida as Hindon River water level rises, prompting evacuations and regional rainfall alerts.

    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 7:34 PM IST

    A shocking video has gone viral, showing over 200 cars submerged up to their roofs in an open ground in Greater Noida due to the rising water level of the Hindon river. The footage, captured near Ecotech-3 in Greater Noida, displays rows of parked white cars with the water dangerously close to their roofs.

    In response to the rising Hindon river water, several people living close to the river were evacuated from their homes in Ecotech and Chhijarsi in Noida Sector 63 on Saturday. The region, along with other parts of the National Capital, experienced light to moderate rainfall in the early hours on the same day. The Yamuna river's water level continued to hover slightly above the danger mark of 205.33 meters, reaching 205.4 meters at noon. The Hindon river is a tributary of the Yamuna.

    According to RK Jenamani, a scientist from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is not under a significant rainfall warning, but high moisture and temperature can still be expected. 

    "For Delhi, we don't have a significant rainfall warning but we can continue to expect high moisture and high temperature. Delhi also may get light to moderate rain. We don't have any warning for Delhi but some rain will start from the night of July 25," RK Jenamani, a scientist from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. 

    The IMD has issued alerts for several states and regions, including Maharashtra, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Heavy to very-heavy rainfall is ongoing in the Saurashtra-Kutch region, Madhya Maharashtra, Goa, and coastal Karnataka. However, the flood situation in Gujarat is likely to improve as rainfall has reduced in the state over the past 24 hours.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 7:34 PM IST
