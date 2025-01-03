Was Manmohan Singh the World's Best Economist? Rajiv Narayanan's scathing attack on ex-PM goes viral (WATCH)

Major General Rajiv Narayanan criticized former PM Manmohan Singh, questioning his legacy as an economist and leader. He alleged corruption, weak governance, and poor economic decisions, attributing India’s fragile state during Singh's tenure to flawed policies, overshadowing Singh's widely praised contributions.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 11:42 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 11:53 AM IST

Major General Rajiv Narayanan (Retd.) launched a scathing critique of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, questioning his celebrated image as the world's best economist. Speaking during an interview on the YouTube channel DEF Talks with Aadi, he raised serious doubts about Singh's contributions, tenure as Prime Minister, and the economic policies attributed to him.

Highlighting the transition of India’s economy, Narayanan stated, "When Atal Bihari Vajpayee handed over India to Manmohan Singh, we were the 10th largest economy. However, by the time Singh handed over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India was in a fragile state." He credited the previous leadership under PV Narasimha Rao for steering India out of bankruptcy and dismissed the excessive praise directed at Singh.

BJP says Rahul Gandhi left for Vietnam for New Year as India mourns Manmohan Singh's death; Congress hits back

The retired General didn’t hold back on Singh’s economic strategies. Referring to the 1973-74 compulsory deposit scheme, Narayanan criticized Singh's involvement in the Financial Commission since 1968, describing it as a move that imposed "income tax over income tax" on citizens.

He further alleged that Singh contemplated signing off Siachen Glacier during his tenure, a decision reportedly halted by the Indian Army's firm stance against it. "It was the Army that put its foot down and said no," he claimed.

Narayanan also questioned the integrity of Singh's leadership, pointing fingers at his alleged financial gains and his daughters' alleged corruption. "He made so much money and kept staying in the US. I cannot accept that he’s not corrupt," Narayanan remarked. 

The critique extended to Singh's governance, accusing him of being overshadowed by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. "During critical meetings, Sonia Gandhi was at the forefront instead of the Prime Minister," he alleged, calling Singh’s leadership “nonsense of the highest honour.”

Diljit Dosanjh pays tribute to late PM Manmohan Singh during Guwahati concert [WATCH]

While acknowledging Singh’s economic reforms, Narayanan emphasized the role of PV Narasimha Rao in opening up the Indian economy. "Why not thank PV Narasimha Rao instead of glorifying Singh?" he asked. He urged people to stop idolizing Singh and move on. "Let’s say Rest in Peace and move on. Stop beating around the bush."

The controversial statements by Major General Rajiv Narayanan have reignited debates over Singh's legacy as an economist and leader, stirring discussions across political and public domains. 

