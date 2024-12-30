Diljit Dosanjh pays tribute to late PM Manmohan Singh during Guwahati concert [WATCH]

Diljit Dosanjh dedicated his Guwahati concert, part of the Dil-Luminati Tour 2024, to late former PM Manmohan Singh, honoring his simplicity and grace. In a heartfelt tribute, he recited Singh’s iconic shayari and urged the youth to embody focus and resilience amid challenges

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 8:36 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 30, 2024, 8:36 AM IST

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh performed at the Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati on Sunday as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour 2024. The singer dedicated his concert to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday. In a heartfelt tribute, Diljit shared a video on Instagram where he paid respects to Singh, describing him as a man of grace and recalling one of the former PM's famous poetic statements.

During the event, Diljit expressed his admiration for Manmohan Singh, stating that he lived a simple and dignified life, refraining from responding negatively even in the challenging sphere of politics. He recited a shayari often associated with Singh: “Hazaron jawabo se meri khamoshi acchi, na jane kitne sawalo ki aabru dhak leti hai” (My silence is better than a thousand answers, as it shields the dignity of countless questions). Diljit remarked that this philosophy was something the youth, including himself, should strive to embody.

ALSO READ: Mika Singh reveals struggles while working with Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover: 'They were giving excuses..'

He reflected on the importance of staying focused on one's goals despite negativity, explaining that every challenge serves as a test of one's character. He emphasized that even those who speak ill of others can be viewed as instruments of divine testing, teaching valuable lessons about self-restraint and perseverance.

Diljit also highlighted Manmohan Singh’s historic achievement as the first Sikh to have his signature on Indian currency, showcasing the former PM’s significant contributions. Sharing the tribute video, Diljit captioned it: “Today’s Concert is dedicated to Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24.”

Fans responded with overwhelming admiration. One commented, “Ek hi dil hai, paaji, kitni baar jeetoge? Pyaar hi pyaar, respect hi respect!” Another remarked, “Indirect answer to AP Dhillon,” hinting at an ongoing feud between the two artists.

Diljit’s Dil-Luminati Tour India leg will conclude on December 31 in Ludhiana. The tour began in October with performances in Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, Chandigarh, and Mumbai.

