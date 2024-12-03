WARNING! Using your phone at dinner table can cause more harm than you think; experts reveal why

For many social media-obsessed people, the phone eats first. Experts have issued an urgent warning about using your phone at the dinner table, citing health hazards.

WARNING! Using your phone at dinner table can cause more harm than you think; experts reveal why shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 7:30 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

For many social media-obsessed people, the phone eats first. Experts have issued an urgent warning about using your phone at the dinner table, citing health hazards.

Dr. Gareth Nye, a senior lecturer in physiology at the University of Chester, has issued an alarming caution; your smartphone may harbor a variety of harmful bacteria, posing serious risks to your health and your holiday feast.

These bacteria, often picked up from everyday use, can lead to gastrointestinal issues such as food poisoning, vomiting, and diarrhea. "However, in people with compromised immune systems, it can cause very nasty infections like sepsis or pneumonia," Dr. Nye explained.

Dr. Nye revealed to Compare & Recycle that the type of bacteria found on your smartphone largely depends on your occupation and daily habits. Healthcare workers, for instance, often carry bacteria like Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Acinetobacter baumannii—pathogens that can trigger severe respiratory or skin infections.

Even non-healthcare workers aren’t exempt, as Gram-positive spore bacteria, notorious for causing food poisoning, often linger on phone surfaces. "Almost all phone surfaces will carry the common dangerous bacteria E. coli and faecal streptococci," Dr. Nye added.

The culprit? Our hands. On average, people touch approximately 150 different objects daily, making our hands prime vehicles for transferring bacteria to phone screens. Disturbingly, trips to the restroom amplify this risk. "[Bacteria] naturally find their way to our hands during trips to the toilet, then to our phones, which will continue a passage of transfer until both surfaces are clean," he explained.

Also read: 500 km in 5 days! Cyclone Fengal may be one of slowest to cross Tamil Nadu coast in 50 years

To prevent bacteria from invading your Christmas dinner, Dr. Nye advises keeping your phone far from the dining table. For those who can’t part with their devices, experts at Compare & Recycle offer practical cleaning tips:

- Unplug your phone to protect the ports before cleaning.

- Remove the phone case, wash it with hot, soapy water, and let it dry completely. Use a specialized cleaner for leather or PU leather cases.

- Dust the exterior with a lint-free cloth, and use a wooden toothpick to clear debris from ports.

- Disinfect your phone using a 70% isopropyl alcohol wipe or a lightly dampened cloth. Focus on buttons and speaker holes while avoiding spraying liquid directly onto the device.

Additionally, maintaining regular hand hygiene and sanitizing your phone daily can significantly reduce infection risks. "Good hand hygiene plus daily sanitization of your phone should be enough to prevent most infections," Dr. Nye assured.

Also read: Filmy-style heist on camera: 2 masked men barge into petrol pump, loot Rs 4 lakh cash at gunpoint in UP| WATCH

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru techie conned by 'escort' and fake cop: How Rs 16,000 online booking led to Rs 8.1 lakh loss snt

Bengaluru techie conned by 'escort' and fake cop: How Rs 16,000 online booking led to Rs 8.1 lakh loss

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Man, his pregnant wife killed after drunk driver rams car into bike; 4 injured shk

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Man, his pregnant wife killed after drunk driver rams car into bike; 4 injured

Mahakumbh 2025: Luxury tent city to offer world-class comfort for pilgrims AJR

Mahakumbh 2025: Luxury tent city to offer world-class comfort for pilgrims

BJP ward-level leader Dipika Patel suicide case: Surat Police reveal FRESH details AJR

BJP ward-level leader Dipika Patel suicide case: Surat Police reveal FRESH details

500 km in 5 days! Cyclone Fengal may be one of slowest to cross Tamil Nadu coast in 50 years shk

500 km in 5 days! Cyclone Fengal may be one of slowest to cross Tamil Nadu coast in 50 years

Recent Stories

Guide to Baazi: 5 must-watch Dev Anand films full of romance, suspense, and drama NTI

Guide to Baazi: 5 must-watch Dev Anand films full of romance, suspense, and drama

Bengaluru techie conned by 'escort' and fake cop: How Rs 16,000 online booking led to Rs 8.1 lakh loss snt

Bengaluru techie conned by 'escort' and fake cop: How Rs 16,000 online booking led to Rs 8.1 lakh loss

Citi Trends Stock Rallies Ahead of Q3 Results

Citi Trends Stock Rallies Ahead of Q3 Results

Crypto-Driven Stock Trends: Retail’s Take On Monday’s Market Buzz

Crypto-Driven Stock Trends: Retail’s Take On Monday’s Market Buzz

Novocure Stock Soars On Positive Pancreatic Cancer Trial Results, Retail Sentiment Surges

Novocure Stock Soars On Positive Pancreatic Cancer Trial Results, Retail Sentiment Surges

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon