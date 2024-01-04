'Want to call me on pretext of probe and then...': CM Arvind Kejriwal on ED summons in liquor policy case

During the 4.10-minute address, Kejriwal expressed readiness to cooperate if presented with legal summons, highlighting the BJP's alleged aim to curtail his campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a responsive press conference on Thursday (January 4), accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of intending to use an investigation pretext as a means to arrest him. Kejriwal emphasized that the BJP's motive was not a legitimate inquiry but to hinder his involvement in the Lok Sabha elections.

Stating that his lawyers deemed the summons illegal, Kejriwal underlined, "The truth is there was no corruption. BJP wants to arrest me. My honesty is my biggest asset, and they aim to dent it."

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad issues apology amid row over his 'Lord Ram is a non-vegetarian' remark

During the 4.10-minute address, Kejriwal expressed readiness to cooperate if presented with legal summons, highlighting the BJP's alleged aim to curtail his campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Delhi CM's statement follows reports indicating the likelihood of a fourth ED summons issued to him over the alleged excise policy case. Kejriwal had previously evaded ED summons on January 3, denouncing the agency's approach as non-disclosing and non-responsive, stating it exceeded its investigative role.

Responding to Kejriwal's actions, the BJP criticized his conduct, with Shehzad Poonawalla accusing him of evading the investigation like a criminal, implying that he had something to conceal.

Will ED issue new summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal? AAP chief to leave for Gujarat amid 'arrest' row

Amidst these developments, CM Kejriwal is scheduled to embark on a three-day Gujarat tour from January 6, an AAP source confirmed. This tour coincides with the approaching Lok Sabha elections, during which Kejriwal plans to address public gatherings, meet party members, and potentially visit jailed AAP leader Chaitar Vasava.