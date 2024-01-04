NCP leader Jitendra Awhad issues apology amid row over his 'Lord Ram is a non-vegetarian' remark

Reacting to the ensuing row, Awhad defended his statement, emphasizing, "80% of India's population are non-vegetarians, and they are also devotees of Lord Ram." However, he did express regret over the controversy his words had caused.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad, embroiled in controversy over his remarks calling Lord Ram 'non-vegetarian', offered an apology on Thursday (January 4). Asserting that he "does not speak without research," Awhad expressed his intention to avoid escalating the issue.

Awhad's comments, made at an event in Maharashtra's Shirdi, stirred criticism and said, "Lord Ram was not a vegetarian, he was a non-vegetarian." The remarks drew swift backlash from the BJP, prompting the party to file a complaint against Awhad for the allegedly offensive comments.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam took to X, alleging that Shiv Sena's Saamana newspaper would have criticized the statement if Balasaheb Thackeray were alive. Kadam accused the present Shiv Sena of indifference towards such remarks, except during elections when they emphasize Hindutva.

Reacting to the ensuing row, Awhad defended his statement, emphasizing, "80% of India's population are non-vegetarians, and they are also devotees of Lord Ram." However, he did express regret over the controversy his words had caused.

In opposition to Awhad's assertion, Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra's chief priest, Acharya Satyendra Das, refuted the claims, citing scriptures that depict Lord Ram consuming fruits during his exile. The priest denounced Awhad's remarks as false and disrespectful, affirming that their scriptures never portray Lord Ram consuming non-vegetarian food, terming Awhad's statements as an insult to their revered deity.

