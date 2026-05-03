Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav ignited a feud with UP Deputy CMs, labelling Keshav Prasad Maurya a 'Waiting Chief Minister' and mocking their partnership. The BJP leaders hit back, calling themselves a 'fit and hit pair' amid a growing war of words.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday triggered a fierce war of words with the state's Deputy Chief Ministers. What began as a satirical jab at a video has escalated into a full-blown narrative battle over the internal dynamics of the BJP, with Yadav openly labelling Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya a "Waiting Chief Minister" and alleging a "conspiracy" within the ruling party.

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'Two Stools Cannot Make a Chair'

The feud ignited when Akhilesh Yadav shared a clip of Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak walking together, captioned: "You can't make a chair by joining two stools!" The comment was a direct strike at the "double deputy" system, suggesting that neither leader holds the true authority of the Chief Minister's chair.

However, Saturday saw Yadav double down, attempting to drive a wedge between the two leaders by analysing the order of their names in their social media responses. Akhilesh, pointing out that Keshav Prasad Maurya used his name before calling the pair "fit and hit", suggested that people in the BJP "conspire to push each other back" while referring to Maurya as "waiting CM."

"Even here, it's politics--first he wrote his own name, then his. What's going on in the BJP? The real truth of the BJP is nothing but a conspiracy to push each other back, though they walk together for the sake of appearances. People sitting on posts out of sheer favour shouldn't behave so insultingly toward any other 'victor'," he said.

Yadav, using a couplet, tried to escalate tensions between the Deputy CMs "Those who walk together just for show are in fact each other's sorrow," he said. "Now we await the reaction from the other 'Deputy Chief Minister' (DCM) or, as they say, 'Waiting Chief Minister' (WCM)," he called for a response. https://x.com/yadavakhilesh/status/2050540498943869403

Deputy CMs Hit Back, Present Unified Front

Both Deputy CMs moved quickly to present a unified front, dismissing Yadav's comments as the "predicament" of a leader intimidated by their partnership.

Maurya's 'Saifai' Retort

Keshav Prasad Maurya responded to Yadav's dig, penning a short poem stating that "red cap, bicycle symbol" will depart for Safai, Akhilesh Yadav's hometown, after the 2027 Assembly election. "Red cap, bicycle symbol. Push-and-shove is their hallmark. No place will they find, in 2027, they'll depart for "Saifai," he said. https://x.com/kpmaurya1/status/2050548226416332974?s=20

The exchange started after Akhilesh Yadav shared a video of Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak in a post on X, saying, "You can't make a chair by joining two stools!" https://x.com/yadavakhilesh/status/2050252878858899466?s=20

Today, both Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak responded to the post, addressing to themselves as a "hit and fit" pair. Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the Samajwadi Party chief is "intimated" by the duo, which has become a hallmark of the "people's trust". "It is entirely justified for you to be intimidated by a fit and hit pair. For your information, this is also good because the pair of Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak has today become the hallmark of the people's trust," he said. https://x.com/kpmaurya1/status/2050461746759078199?s=20

Brajesh Pathak responded by saying the BJP believe more in working on the ground than in words, criticising the opposition for "appeasement and dirty politics". "The buzz about today's new Uttar Pradesh's super duo is everywhere. So Akhilesh ji, I can understand your predicament. My dear friend and family member, Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya, and the doors of my home are open 24 hours for the service of the people and the masses. We believe more in working on the ground than in words," he said. https://x.com/brajeshpathakup/status/2050494773820035235?s=20

"Appeasement and dirty politics is your same old policy; the public knows everything. The dirty politics gripped by the obsession with the chair will have no effect on the public," he added.

2027 Campaign Effectively Begins

While the next Assembly election is still a year away, the intensity of this exchange suggests that the 2027 campaign has effectively begun. The current hostility is rooted in the 2022 Assembly results, where the BJP-led NDA secured a comfortable 273 seats, leaving the SP alliance at 125. As the SP looks to close that gap, Yadav is increasingly targeting the perceived internal friction within the BJP's state unit to demoralise the ruling party's base.

As the "Super Duo" and the "SP Supremo" continue their digital duel, the streets of Uttar Pradesh are bracing for what promises to be one of the most high-decibel electoral contests in recent Indian history. (ANI)