VP CP Radhakrishnan attended the 81st Foundation Day of Pune's Nisargopachar Ashram. He paid tribute to Gandhi, linked Viksit Bharat to Swasth Bharat, and urged people to adopt a healthy lifestyle in harmony with nature.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Memorial at Nisargopachar Ashram in Pune, Maharashtra.

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VP Stresses on 'Swasth Bharat' for 'Viksit Bharat'

Earlier today, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan attended the 81st Foundation Day celebrations of Nisargopachar Ashram. Highlighting India's journey towards Viksit Bharat, the Vice President stressed that the vision must also encompass a Swasth Bharat, with institutions like Nisargopachar Ashram playing a vital role in this endeavour, a statement by the VP's X account read.

According to the X post, he urged people to adopt balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, mental well-being, and a lifestyle aligned with nature.

Book 'Secrets of our Happiness' Released

On the occasion, the Vice President also released the book 'Secrets of our Happiness' authored by Narayan Hegde, Managing Trustee of the Ashram.

A Tribute to Gandhian Philosophy

According to a press release, addressing the gathering, the Vice-President noted that both Mahatma Gandhi, who conceptualised the Ashram, and the farmer who donated land for this noble cause deserve the nation's gratitude.

He described the Ashram as not merely an institution, but a movement, a philosophy, and a way of life inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's vision of simple, disciplined living in harmony with nature.

The Vice-President said that Gandhiji believed nature to be the greatest healer and emphasised that true health lies in simplicity, discipline, and living in harmony with nature.

Naturopathy's Relevance in Modern Times

Highlighting the growing burden of lifestyle diseases, the Vice-President said that the message of the Ashram is more relevant today than ever before.

He emphasised that health is not merely the absence of disease, but a state of complete physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

He called upon people to adopt balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, mental peace, and a lifestyle in tune with nature.

VP Recalls Experience with Indigenous Healing

CP Radhakrishnan, before assuming the office of the Vice President, was the Governor of Maharashtra.

Recalling his tenure as the Governor of Jharkhand and Maharashtra, the Vice-President said that he had the opportunity to closely observe the rich tradition of indigenous and natural healing practices among tribal communities.

He noted that these time-tested practices, rooted in nature and traditional knowledge, reflect India's deep civilisational wisdom in holistic healthcare, the press release said.

Dignitaries Present

Governor of Maharashtra, Jishnu Dev Varma; Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh; Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Sunetra Ajit Pawar and other dignitaries were also present during the occasion.