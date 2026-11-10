Volunteers from the Shaheed Samrasta Mission renovated the dilapidated home of an 88-year-old former NCO in Mhow, Indore, allowing the war veteran and his wife to celebrate a joyful Diwali for the first time in over five decades.

Restoring Hope for a War Veteran

Diwali returned to the home of an 88-year-old former Army serviceman in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow after more than five decades, as members of the Shaheed Samrasta Mission renovated his dilapidated house through 15 days of voluntary labour and celebrated the festival with him and his wife.

The initiative was undertaken for former Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) L L Yadav and his 84-year-old wife, Subhadra Devi Yadav, whose lives had become difficult after they lost their only son in an accident in 1998.

A Lifetime of Service Remembered

The war veteran lived in Mhow Cantt (Dr. Ambedkar Nagar) in Indore district and had served in the Indian Army during the 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars. He was injured during the 1971 war, following which he was discharged from service. He was also honoured with several medals during his military service.

Yadav, who once stood firm on the frontlines to defend the country, was now spending the later years of his life with his wife amid financial hardships. Members of the Shaheed Samrasta Mission undertook the renovation of the couple’s house, which had remained neglected for years. Over 15 days, the volunteers carried out cleaning, repairs, painting and decoration to make the house suitable for living. They also joined the couple in celebrating Diwali, bringing back the festive atmosphere that had been missing from their home for years.

The Impact of the Shaheed Samrasta Mission

The Shaheed Samrasta Mission is an organisation which has been working since 2007 towards supporting and honouring freedom fighters, martyrs, soldiers and their families. Recalling the occasion, former NCO L L Yadav said, “This is the first meaningful Diwali I have celebrated with the children of Shaheed Samrasta Mission since the 1971 war. At this stage of life, when our own people have left us, these young people have held our hands. This is a family larger than my own. In the form of these sons, Lord Ram himself has arrived at my home. Seeing their dedication and spirit of service towards soldiers and martyrs' families fills my heart with happiness. It gives me confidence that the country’s future is bright.”

His wife, Subhadra Devi Yadav, also expressed gratitude to the volunteers, saying, “May God bless Mohan Narayan Giri and the members of the Shaheed Samrasta Mission with great success. These children have turned our house, which had been lying in ruins for 11 years, into a home again. They continuously cleaned the house for 15 days and served us day and night. In the form of these children, God has given me several sons.”

“My husband fought wars for the country, but despite that, neither the family nor society ever cared about us. These sons of the organisation have become our support in old age. This has been the best Diwali of my life. I bless these people to earn a name across the country and the world and continue supporting people like us who are suffering," she said.

Promoting Social Harmony

National spokesperson of Shaheed Samrasta Mission, Rahul Radheshyam, said the initiative was undertaken to extend support and respect to a soldier who had dedicated his life to the country but was facing difficulties in his old age. “The government can provide resources, but honouring a soldier is the collective responsibility of society. This is not a matter of money but of sentiment. A soldier and his wife devoted their entire lives to serving the nation. Now, what can we and society dedicate to them? The mission is trying to transform this sentiment into a social commitment,” he said.

The Shaheed Samrasta Mission organisation is active in 18 states across the country, working towards recognising the sacrifices of soldiers and promoting social harmony. (ANI)

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