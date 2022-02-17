  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vistara flight makes emergency landing at Delhi airport shortly after take off

    The pilot detected a snag and further contacted the airport authority and made an immediate landing. Meanwhile, another aircraft has been arranged for departure and the other operations of the flight. There were 146 passengers and six crew members onboard Thursday’s UK 697.

    Vistara flight makes emergency landing at Delhi airport shortly after take off-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 17, 2022, 2:38 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    An Amritsar-bound Vistara flight which left the Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday made a U-turn shortly due to a technical snag in the aircraft. The flight number UK-697 was headed to Amritsar in Punjab.

    The pilot detected a snag and further contacted the airport authority and made an immediate landing. Meanwhile, another aircraft has been arranged for departure and the other operations of the flight.

    “A technical snag was detected on Vistara flight UK 697 operating Delhi to Amritsar on 17 February 2022. As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn-back and landed safely at the IGI Airport," the airline spokesperson said in a statement.

    “Another aircraft was immediately arranged to fly the passengers to Amritsar which took off at 1330hrs post a technical inspection. Inconvenience to passengers is deeply regretted. Safety of our customers and staff is our top priority,” the statement added.

    Officials of the fire department said six fire engines were rushed to the Indira Gandhi International Airport after receiving the information regarding the emergency landing.

    The flight landed safely and “no one was hurt in the incident,” the official said.

    There were 146 passengers and six crew members onboard Thursday’s UK 697.

    The airline has gradually been resuming services that were halted temporarily due to the pandemic, it said, adding that on the domestic network, the choice of non-vegetarian meals in economy class on all eligible flights has also been made available from January 1, 2022. 

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2022, 2:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    People who don't feel safe in their houses wear hijab, says BJP MP Pragya Thakur - ADT

    "People who don't feel safe in their houses wear hijab", says BJP MP Pragya Thakur

    Google pays Indian techie Aman Pandey Rs 65 crore reward for keeping Android safe gcw

    Google pays Indian techie Aman Pandey Rs 65 crore reward for keeping Android safe

    West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar tweets letter written to CM Mamata Banerjee for interaction at Raj Bhavan

    WB Guv tweets letter written to CM Mamata Banerjee for interaction at Raj Bhavan

    Income Tax department conducts raids on premises of former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna - ADT

    Income Tax department conducts raids on premises of former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna

    NEET PG 2022: Internship completion cut-off date extended till July 31-dnm

    NEET PG 2022: Internship completion cut-off date extended till July 31

    Recent Stories

    Was Deep Sidhu alive after accident? Here's what eyewitness has to say RCB

    Was Deep Sidhu alive after accident? Here's what eyewitness has to say

    People who don't feel safe in their houses wear hijab, says BJP MP Pragya Thakur - ADT

    "People who don't feel safe in their houses wear hijab", says BJP MP Pragya Thakur

    Google pays Indian techie Aman Pandey Rs 65 crore reward for keeping Android safe gcw

    Google pays Indian techie Aman Pandey Rs 65 crore reward for keeping Android safe

    West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar tweets letter written to CM Mamata Banerjee for interaction at Raj Bhavan

    WB Guv tweets letter written to CM Mamata Banerjee for interaction at Raj Bhavan

    Income Tax department conducts raids on premises of former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna - ADT

    Income Tax department conducts raids on premises of former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna

    Recent Videos

    US woman becomes first to be cured of HIV using umbilical cord blood treatment

    US woman becomes first to be cured of HIV using umbilical cord blood treatment

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 93): Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC share spoils-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 93): Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC share spoils

    Video Icon
    Kushinagar tragedy: Villagers accuse health department of negligence; post-mortem conducted-dnm

    Kushinagar tragedy: 3 km in 90 min? Delay in ambulance caused more deaths, victims' kin allege

    Video Icon
    Ukraine crisis NATO Russia has imposed 'a new normal' on Europe

    NATO: Russia has imposed 'a new normal' on Europe

    Video Icon
    Congress agitated over Eshwarappa's 'saffron flag may replace national flag' remark, demand his sacking - ycb

    Congress agitated over Eshwarappa’s ‘saffron flag may replace national flag’ remark, demand his sacking

    Video Icon