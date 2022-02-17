Vistara flight makes emergency landing at Delhi airport shortly after take off

The pilot detected a snag and further contacted the airport authority and made an immediate landing. Meanwhile, another aircraft has been arranged for departure and the other operations of the flight. There were 146 passengers and six crew members onboard Thursday’s UK 697.

An Amritsar-bound Vistara flight which left the Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday made a U-turn shortly due to a technical snag in the aircraft. The flight number UK-697 was headed to Amritsar in Punjab.

“A technical snag was detected on Vistara flight UK 697 operating Delhi to Amritsar on 17 February 2022. As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn-back and landed safely at the IGI Airport," the airline spokesperson said in a statement.

“Another aircraft was immediately arranged to fly the passengers to Amritsar which took off at 1330hrs post a technical inspection. Inconvenience to passengers is deeply regretted. Safety of our customers and staff is our top priority,” the statement added.

Officials of the fire department said six fire engines were rushed to the Indira Gandhi International Airport after receiving the information regarding the emergency landing.

The flight landed safely and “no one was hurt in the incident,” the official said.

