'Vishwakarma scheme to launch soon': PM Modi announces during Independence Day speech

Independence Day 2023: The prime minister conveyed that India is a nation that never halts, tires, falters, or surrenders. He reiterated his "guarantee" that India will secure its place as the world's third-largest economy within the next five years.

In his address from the iconic Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (August 15) highlighted his administration's accomplishments over the past nine years and underlined his commitment to inaugurate all recently announced development projects. He emphasized that more than 13.5 crore individuals have transitioned out of poverty and joined the middle class in the last five years.

PM Modi further revealed plans for the upcoming Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana, which will receive an allocation of Rs 13,000 to 15,000 crore in the coming month. This initiative aims to support individuals with traditional skills. Additionally, he shared the government's intent to expand the number of 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra' (subsidized medicine shops) from 10,000 to 25,000 as part of ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare accessibility.

Only peace can bring solution to the issue: PM Modi assures Manipur from Red Fort

PM Modi celebrated his government's remarkable pace in achieving diverse targets, asserting that India's performance demonstrates its commitment to translating resolutions into reality.

"For 25 years, the discussion revolved around building a new Parliament. This is Modi – the new Parliament was constructed ahead of schedule. This is a government that not only functions but also accomplishes its set objectives. This signifies the emergence of New India, an India brimming with self-assurance," he expressed.

The prime minister conveyed that India is a nation that never halts, tires, falters, or surrenders. He reiterated his "guarantee" that India will secure its place as the world's third-largest economy within the next five years.

"When we assumed power in 2014, our global economic standing was 10th. Through the collective efforts of 140 crore Indians, we have risen to the fifth position today. This wasn't achieved overnight. By curbing corruption and bolstering the economy, we eliminated the scourge of leakage," PM Modi stated.

Independence Day 2023: 'Nation speaks for perform, reform and transform,' says PM Modi; see key highlights

In a departure from addressing the citizens as "my fellow citizens," Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation as his "family members." Throughout his speech, he fondly referred to the people of the country as "parivaarjan" or family members. This shift from his earlier address term of "my beloved brothers and sisters" reflects his sense of connection and unity with the people.