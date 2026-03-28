An IndiGo flight from Visakhapatnam to Delhi made a safe emergency landing at IGI Airport after experiencing an engine failure-like situation. Emergency services were alerted, and the aircraft landed successfully with no reported injuries.

An IndiGo flight on Saturday made an emergency landing at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in the national capital after experiencing an engine failure-like situation, as per the police.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to Delhi Police, the flight was coming from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, to Delhi when the emergency occurred.

Emergency Services Response

The Delhi Fire Service received an alert at 10:53 AM and responded promptly.

"An emergency landing made at IGI Airport in Delhi. Fire Department received a call at 10.53 am. Department says that the aircraft has landed," Delhi Fire Service said.

Delhi Police said, "An IndiGo flight was coming from Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) to Delhi, when it encountered an engine failure-like situation. The aircraft landed at IGI Airport safely."

Safe Landing Confirmed

Fortunately, the aircraft landed safely at IGI Airport, and no injuries have been reported.

The landing was successfully executed.

Further details on the incident are still awaited. (ANI)