23 people were killed in a blast at a firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar. AIADMK leader K T Rajendra Balaji blamed the DMK govt, demanding action and compensation. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

AIADMK Demands Action and Compensation

After 23 people lost their lives in a blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district on Sunday, former minister and AIADMK leader K T Rajendra Balaji said firecracker accidents have been occurring repeatedly and the DMK government must take the necessary steps to prevent them. Out of 23 killed, 19 bodies have been identified. "Firecracker accidents have been occurring repeatedly; the government must take the necessary steps to prevent them. If this industry can be made safer, workers will be able to work comfortably...Steps should be taken to regulate and improve the system. The families of deceased workers should be given at least Rs 10 lakh as compensation. Police personnel and officers who went to rescue people were also injured...After a proper inquiry, we can determine who is responsible...Steps must be taken to prevent such tragedies in the future," the AIADMK leader told reporters.

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Police Register Case, Second Blast Injures 13

Meanwhile, SP of Virudhunagar N Shreenatha said district administration and police are carrying out relief work, and a case has been registered. "While the district administration and police are carrying out relief work, a second explosion occurred around 7:45 PM. During that time, 13 people were injured, all of whom are out of danger. They are receiving good treatment. This includes 6 police personnel, who have sustained minor injuries...We are investigating...We have registered a case. The Additional SP and his team will conduct a thorough investigation into this matter...," Shreenatha said.

A family member of the victim said, "Both my father and mother have died in today's accident. We have nothing else to do except deal with this loss"

Leaders Express Condolences

Earlier, Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi extended his condolences to the families affected by the sudden blast. In a post on X, he said, "The mishap in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu is deeply distressing. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his condolences and prayed for the recovery of all the injured individuals."Deeply saddened by the tragic fire accident at Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those deceased and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences on X and said, "I have requested the Ministers K K S S R Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu to rush to the scene immediately to expedite and monitor the rescue operations and to offer solace to the affected families. Upon learning of this, I contacted the District Collector and instructed them to coordinate all necessary assistance". (ANI)