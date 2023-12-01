Viral Video: Visually-impaired man in Karnataka brutally attacked; forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', beard burnt

Visually impaired Hussain Saab faced a brutal assault in Gangavati, Koppal. Attacked by three men, he was forced to chant a religious slogan, sustaining severe injuries including burns and theft. Prompted to file a complaint, locals rescued him. The Muslim community demands justice. The incident highlights the need for safety irrespective of beliefs, urging swift action and communal harmony.

In a distressing incident that has sparked outrage, Hussain Saab, a 65-year-old visually impaired man from Mehbub Nagar, faced a harrowing ordeal in Gangavati, Koppal district. On the night of the 25th, while awaiting transport near the auto station, a group of young men on bikes followed him. Reportedly, they forcibly took him to an area near Pampanagar and subjected him to a brutal assault.

The assailants, allegedly three unidentified individuals, subjected Hussain Saab to physical violence, demanding that he chant 'Jai Shri Ram,' a religious slogan. The horrifying attack left him with severe injuries, including burns to his beard and the theft of his belongings, deepening the trauma for the man.



Bomb threat to Bengaluru schools: Parents need not panic as security enhanced, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

In a statement to authorities, Hussain Saab recounted how he was thrown to the ground and assaulted, his beard set ablaze by the perpetrators. He further revealed that his money was stolen during the assault. Fortunately, he was rescued the next morning by compassionate locals who provided assistance and safely escorted him back home.

The incident, which occurred at 3 am on the 25th, prompted Hussain Saab to file a complaint at the Gangavati Nagar Police Station, leading to the registration of a case regarding the brutal assault. The local Muslim community leaders have expressed their shock and condemnation of the incident, highlighting the need for swift justice and action against the perpetrators.



Bengaluru School Bomb Threat: Tighten security at educational institutions, say parents

The injuries sustained by Hussain Saab from this vicious attack were documented in a video, emphasizing the severity of the assault on the elderly man. The incident has drawn widespread attention and concern, with calls for stringent measures to ensure the safety and security of individuals irrespective of their religious beliefs or backgrounds.

The deplorable assault on Hussain Saab has raised questions about communal harmony and the need for greater vigilance against such acts of violence and bigotry. Authorities are urged to expedite the investigation and bring the culprits to justice, providing a sense of reassurance to the affected community and ensuring that such reprehensible incidents are swiftly addressed and condemned.