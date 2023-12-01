Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Viral Video: Visually-impaired man in Karnataka brutally attacked; forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', beard burnt

    Visually impaired Hussain Saab faced a brutal assault in Gangavati, Koppal. Attacked by three men, he was forced to chant a religious slogan, sustaining severe injuries including burns and theft. Prompted to file a complaint, locals rescued him. The Muslim community demands justice. The incident highlights the need for safety irrespective of beliefs, urging swift action and communal harmony.

    Viral Video: Visually-impaired man in Karnataka brutally attacked; forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', beard burnt vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 1:00 PM IST

    In a distressing incident that has sparked outrage, Hussain Saab, a 65-year-old visually impaired man from Mehbub Nagar, faced a harrowing ordeal in Gangavati, Koppal district. On the night of the 25th, while awaiting transport near the auto station, a group of young men on bikes followed him. Reportedly, they forcibly took him to an area near Pampanagar and subjected him to a brutal assault.

    The assailants, allegedly three unidentified individuals, subjected Hussain Saab to physical violence, demanding that he chant 'Jai Shri Ram,' a religious slogan. The horrifying attack left him with severe injuries, including burns to his beard and the theft of his belongings, deepening the trauma for the man. 

    Bomb threat to Bengaluru schools: Parents need not panic as security enhanced, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    In a statement to authorities, Hussain Saab recounted how he was thrown to the ground and assaulted, his beard set ablaze by the perpetrators. He further revealed that his money was stolen during the assault. Fortunately, he was rescued the next morning by compassionate locals who provided assistance and safely escorted him back home.

    The incident, which occurred at 3 am on the 25th, prompted Hussain Saab to file a complaint at the Gangavati Nagar Police Station, leading to the registration of a case regarding the brutal assault. The local Muslim community leaders have expressed their shock and condemnation of the incident, highlighting the need for swift justice and action against the perpetrators.

    Bengaluru School Bomb Threat: Tighten security at educational institutions, say parents

    The injuries sustained by Hussain Saab from this vicious attack were documented in a video, emphasizing the severity of the assault on the elderly man. The incident has drawn widespread attention and concern, with calls for stringent measures to ensure the safety and security of individuals irrespective of their religious beliefs or backgrounds.

    The deplorable assault on Hussain Saab has raised questions about communal harmony and the need for greater vigilance against such acts of violence and bigotry. Authorities are urged to expedite the investigation and bring the culprits to justice, providing a sense of reassurance to the affected community and ensuring that such reprehensible incidents are swiftly addressed and condemned.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2023, 1:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamil Nadu: Enforcement Directorate officer arrested over Rs 20 lakh bribery

    BREAKING: Tamil Nadu: Enforcement Directorate officer arrested over Rs 20 lakh bribery

    Bengaluru School Bomb Threat: Parents need not panic as security enhanced, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    Bomb threat to Bengaluru schools: Parents need not panic as security enhanced, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Viral Video: First glimpse of how 41 trapped workers survived inside Silkyara tunnel for 17 days (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: First glimpse of how 41 trapped workers survived inside Silkyara tunnel for 17 days (WATCH)

    97 26 per cent of Rs 2000 notes backed, RBI affirms currency's legal status AJR

    97.26% of Rs 2000 notes backed, RBI affirms currency's legal status

    Kerala: KSRTC rolls out third 'Gramavandi' service in Malappuram rkn

    Kerala: KSRTC rolls out third 'Gramavandi' service in Malappuram

    Recent Stories

    Tamil Nadu: Enforcement Directorate officer arrested over Rs 20 lakh bribery

    BREAKING: Tamil Nadu: Enforcement Directorate officer arrested over Rs 20 lakh bribery

    OnePlus 12 iQOO 12 5 upcoming smartphones in December 2023 gcw

    5 upcoming smartphones in December 2023

    Australia responds to Social Media criticism after World Cup Win; Bancroft leads race for Warner's test spot osf

    Australia responds to social media criticism after World Cup Win; Bancroft leads race for Warner's test spot

    Bengaluru School Bomb Threat: Parents need not panic as security enhanced, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    Bomb threat to Bengaluru schools: Parents need not panic as security enhanced, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Viral Video: First glimpse of how 41 trapped workers survived inside Silkyara tunnel for 17 days (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: First glimpse of how 41 trapped workers survived inside Silkyara tunnel for 17 days (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon