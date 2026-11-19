A woman in an inebriated state was filmed trying to pull herself into a local train's motorman cabin at Goregaon station. The clip has drawn concern online.

Growing crime on Mumbai's railway stations has been a matter of concern, and now an unusual incident has come to light in Goregaon. A woman in an inebriated state is reported to have created a disturbance at Goregaon railway station on the Western line.

A video of the woman has surfaced online and is being shared widely. The footage is said to be two to three days old. In it, the woman is seen trying to enter the motorman's cabin of a local train while apparently drunk.

According to preliminary information, the clip shows the woman gripping the handles of the cabin door with both hands and attempting to pull herself inside. She was standing at the door and behaving erratically, leaning her body backwards while holding on.

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Passengers at Goregaon station were taken aback by the conduct of the woman, who was dressed for an outing.

No action was taken at the time of the incident. After the video went viral, however, the matter has drawn wider attention.

Attempting to enter the motorman's cabin, a restricted area, is viewed seriously from a safety standpoint. All eyes are now on whether police will take the woman into custody.