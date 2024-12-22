Viral video: 5 escape unhurt as speeding SUV flips 8 times in Rajasthan, ask for tea after incident (WATCH)

Five people miraculously survived an SUV rollover in Rajasthan, India, after their vehicle flipped eight times. Emerging unscathed, they calmly entered a nearby showroom and requested tea, astonishing onlookers.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 22, 2024, 11:20 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 22, 2024, 12:00 PM IST

Five people miraculously escaped unhurt after their SUV flipped over eight times and overturned in Rajasthan's Nagaur. The driver lost control of the fast SUV while turning on Bikaner Road in Nagaur city on December 20, causing the vehicle to flip several times before coming to rest upside down in front of a car showroom. The four of them came out of the car after the driver. However, the five persons strolled inside the showroom and casually asked for tea instead of getting help with their automobile or getting medical attention.

Remarkably, all the passengers walked away without injuries despite the crash's severity. Footage from the scene reveals the overturned car in front of the showroom, serving as a stark reminder of the accident's intensity.

Sachin Ojha, an employee of the showroom, said that the five people walked to the showroom after getting out from the overturned car and asked for tea. The SUV was partially enveloped in flames as the automobile flipped many times before landing upside down, according to CCTV footage of the event.

Also Read | Delhi weather update: Cold wave intensifies as thick fog engulfs national capital, IMD predicts rainfall

“No one was hurt...not even a single scratch. As soon as they entered, they asked for tea,” said an amused official from the showroom. The passengers' light-hearted response to such a serious accident left onlookers both baffled and relieved.

The group was reportedly traveling from Nagaur to Bikaner when the incident took place. While the exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, officials have pointed out that high speed played a significant role in the mishap.

Also Read | Mohali Building collapse: Death toll rises to 2, case filed against owners; rescue efforts underway

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
