Delhi weather update: Cold wave intensifies as thick fog engulfs national capital, IMD predicts rainfall

Delhi experienced a foggy Sunday morning with improved air quality. Temperatures reached a minimum of 8°C, and clear skies are expected throughout the day. Rain is predicted for Monday and later next week, potentially leading to colder temperatures.

Delhiites woke up to a foggy morning on Sunday with the minimum temperature in the national capital settling at 8.0 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The air quality in Delhi considerably improved. According to statistics from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped from 370 on Saturday to 349 in the "very poor" category.

The city experienced fog in the morning hours, with humidity levels oscillating between 100 per cent and 64 per cent, the department said. The weather officer has forecast mainly clear skies during the day and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 24 degrees Celsius. The weather office has predicted moderate fog on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 24 and eight degrees Celsius, respectively.

Rain prediction in Delhi The Meteorological Department predicts that Monday in Delhi-NCR might see a dip in temperature along with some light rain. According to the Weather Department, rain is also possible in various regions of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi-NCR on Thursday, December 26, and Friday, December 27. The area will experience extreme cold once more as a result of the rain.

