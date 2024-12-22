Delhi weather update: Cold wave intensifies as thick fog engulfs national capital, IMD predicts rainfall

Delhi experienced a foggy Sunday morning with improved air quality. Temperatures reached a minimum of 8°C, and clear skies are expected throughout the day. Rain is predicted for Monday and later next week, potentially leading to colder temperatures.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 22, 2024, 10:41 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 22, 2024, 10:42 AM IST

Delhiites woke up to a foggy morning on Sunday with the minimum temperature in the national capital settling at 8.0 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The air quality in Delhi considerably improved. According to statistics from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped from 370 on Saturday to 349 in the "very poor" category.

Also Read | Mohali Building collapse: Death toll rises to 2, case filed against owners; rescue efforts underway

article_image2

The city experienced fog in the morning hours, with humidity levels oscillating between 100 per cent and 64 per cent, the department said. The weather officer has forecast mainly clear skies during the day and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 24 degrees Celsius.

The weather office has predicted moderate fog on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 24 and eight degrees Celsius, respectively.

article_image3

Rain prediction in Delhi

The Meteorological Department predicts that Monday in Delhi-NCR might see a dip in temperature along with some light rain. According to the Weather Department, rain is also possible in various regions of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi-NCR on Thursday, December 26, and Friday, December 27. The area will experience extreme cold once more as a result of the rain.

Also Read | Chennai Weather LATEST update: Tamil Nadu braces for heavy rainfall owing to Northeast Monsoon; Check

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

POCSO cases soar in Karnataka with Bengaluru at top amid concerns of low convictions dmn

POCSO cases soar in Karnataka with Bengaluru at top amid concerns of low convictions

Bihar SHOCKER! Man thrashed, forced to lick spit from ground; case filed after video goes viral gcw

Bihar SHOCKER! Man thrashed, forced to lick spit from ground; case filed after video goes viral

Viral video: 5 escape unhurt as speeding SUV flips 8 times in Rajasthan, ask for tea after incident (WATCH) gcw

Viral video: 5 escape unhurt as speeding SUV flips 8 times in Rajasthan, ask for tea after incident (WATCH)

Robin Uthappa breaks silence after arrest warrant in PF fraud case: "had no role, urge media to present facts" shk

Robin Uthappa breaks silence after arrest warrant in PF fraud case: "had no role, urge media to present facts"

Mohali Building collapse: Death toll rises case filed against owners; rescue efforts underway gcw

Mohali Building collapse: Death toll rises to 2, case filed against owners; rescue efforts underway

Recent Stories

BSNL Rs 58 and Rs 59 plans: UNLIMITED calls and data at unbeatable prices gcw

BSNL's Rs 58 and Rs 59 plans: UNLIMITED calls and data at unbeatable prices

POCSO cases soar in Karnataka with Bengaluru at top amid concerns of low convictions dmn

POCSO cases soar in Karnataka with Bengaluru at top amid concerns of low convictions

Bihar SHOCKER! Man thrashed, forced to lick spit from ground; case filed after video goes viral gcw

Bihar SHOCKER! Man thrashed, forced to lick spit from ground; case filed after video goes viral

PV Sindhu-Venkata Datta Wedding: Venue and guest list details revealed NTI

PV Sindhu-Venkata Datta Wedding: Venue and guest list details revealed

Bhumi Pednekar to Aamir Khan: 5 Bollywood actors who transformed their bodies for movie roles NTI

Bhumi Pednekar to Aamir Khan: 5 Bollywood actors who transformed their bodies for movie roles

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon